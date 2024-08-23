Will Ospreay will end MJF's title reign at All In, AEW star predicts (Exclusive)

Will Ospreay will challenge MJF for the AEW American Championship at All In on August 25. In an exclusive interview, All Elite Wrestling star Nick Wayne gave his take on who will leave Wembley Stadium with the title.

MJF defeated Ospreay in an hour-long match on the July 17 episode of Dynamite to win the AEW International Championship. Following his victory, the 28-year-old unofficially rebranded the title the AEW American Championship.

Ahead of All In, Wayne told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that Ospreay should have the upper hand in front of his home fans in England:

"I might have to go Ospreay. I've always been a fan of Ospreay. I've seen him pull out crazy stops. I've been in the ring with him. I know kinda how he hits. He's unreal. He's another beast. I feel like when he has 50,000-plus people chanting his name and all these people just bringing him to life, I feel like is what's really gonna push him to that next level and shift to that next gear and come out victorious." [8:32 – 9:10]

Watch the video above to hear Wayne's thoughts on having Christian Cage as his mentor on-screen and off-screen in AEW.

Nick Wayne on another possible AEW All In show-stealer

The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne) will compete in a four-way London Ladder match at All In. They will defend the World Trios Championship against the Bang Bang Gang, House of Black, and Pac and the Blackpool Combat Club.

While Wayne has high hopes for MJF vs. Will Ospreay, he also thinks his bout could get fans talking:

"Two young guys, two of the best to do it right now, it's gonna be a crazy showcase and it's gonna be one of the show-stealers of All In. But, of course, the show-stealer is the London Ladder match, don't forget." [8:04 – 8:18]

In the same interview, Wayne predicted the outcome of the TBS Championship match between Mercedes Moné and Britt Baker.

What's your prediction for MJF vs. Will Ospreay? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

