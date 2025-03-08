Former WWE star to debut; major return? 4 potential finishes to Toni Storm vs. Mariah May at AEW Revolution

At Revolution 2025, Toni Storm will put her AEW Women's World Championship on the line against Mariah May. Considering the animosity between the former allies, All Elite Wrestling has announced a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation for the upcoming May vs. Storm contest.

The Woman from Hell has gone insane ever since she lost her title to The Timeless Superstar. The Glamour will look to redeem herself from her loss at Grand Slam Australia by dethroning her former mentor again.

Meanwhile, Toni Storm will be eager to put an emphatic end to her saga with her former protege on March 9. The 29-year-old star will attempt to decimate her longtime nemesis at Revolution so that she can finally move on to a different opponent.

In this article, let's look at four possible finishes for Toni Storm vs. Mariah May at Revolution 2025.

#4. The match ends in a no-contest

Toni Storm vs. Mariah May is one of the most beautiful stories AEW has ever produced. The upcoming encounter between the two stars could very well be the last singles match of this feud. However, Tony Khan might be tempted to extend this feud till a major event.

Storm and May will not have to worry about any limitations that a traditional wrestling contest offers. The duo will take full advantage of the "Falls Count Anywhere" stipulation to inflict maximum damage on each other. However, the extreme stipulation could mean that the audience does not get a winner in this bout.

The Timeless Superstar and The Glamour are willing to cross all limits to destroy each other at Revolution. The animosity between the two stars could reach another level on March 9, as they could commit some heinous actions during their encounter.

The duo could perform a dangerous spot in the final moments of the match, which could be harmful to both of them. The two stars could possibly even fall off the entrance ramp onto the floor, legitimately knocking themselves out.

If two stars are unable to continue further, the referee will have no choice but to declare the bout a 'No-contest.' It will be a clever way to take this rivalry beyond Revolution. Storm and May could eventually conclude their feud at All In, the same pay-per-view where their saga began.

#3. Britt Baker could return to lay waste to Mariah May

Britt Baker has been an influential figure in the AEW women's division in the past. However, The Doctor has stayed away from the AEW Women's World Championship picture for a long time.

The DMD has been absent from in-ring competition since November 2024. The former world champion reportedly has heat with several backstage figures in AEW. However, Tony Khan might not have any intentions of parting ways with Britt Baker, who had been a cornerstone of her division since day one.

While she is currently out due to personal reasons, The DMD could stun the world by making her return at Revolution 2025. The 33-year-old star could appear at the California pay-per-view to attack Mariah May, who had called her out a couple of times recently.

Britt could annihilate The Woman from Hell with a weapon, allowing Toni Storm to take advantage. After the match, The Doctor could lay waste to the Timeless Superstar, setting up a clash between the two stars down the line.

#2. Indi Hartwell could emerge as Mariah May's newest ally

Indi Hartwell is currently a free agent. The former member of The Way had a great run in WWE NXT, where she also captured the NXT Women's Championship.

The Australian star was called up to the main roster in 2023. Unfortunately, the creative team did not have any solid plans for booking Hartwell on RAW and SmackDown.

In November 2024, the popular star was handed her release from WWE. The 28-year-old star is no longer bound by a 90-day non-compete clause, meaning she could end up in a top wrestling promotion anytime soon.

The Impressive could create a buzz by interfering in the AEW Women's World Championship bout at Revolution 2025. Johnny Gargano's former protege could debut in AEW as a heel by helping Mariah May defeat Toni Storm.

Hartwell could launch a brutal assault on The Timeless Superstar to pledge her allegiance to the Woman from Hell. The New Zealand-born star might not be ready for the unprecedented attack, making her a vulnerable entity against The Glamour.

Helping Mariah May capture her second AEW Women's World Championship might be the most impactful way for Indi Hartwell to make her debut.

#1. Toni Storm could retain her AEW Women's World Championship

Mariah May was devastated after losing the AEW Women's World Title in Australia. The Fighting Princess only has revenge on her mind, as she intends to tear apart her former mentor in their upcoming encounter.

However, the 26-year-old star's rage could end up costing her the match against Toni Storm. The Glamour is at her lethal best when she looks to break down her opponents psychologically, before dealing them the final physical blow.

However, May is a very emotional individual at the moment, who may not have a solid plan coming into this match. Toni Storm, however, will be well prepared for this violent encounter.

After her historic win in Australia, it would be a buzz killer if The Timeless Superstar lost her championship three weeks later. At Revolution 2025, the former WWE star could survive The Glamour in a violent match to retain her title.

Despite being in her most ruthless form, Mariah May may not have the answer to Storm's vast experience. Nonetheless, the duo will be eager to put on a wrestling masterpiece on March 9 to conclude their rivalry in a memorable way.

