Former WWE star to go on a hiatus after being kicked out of AEW faction? Exploring the possibility

AEW is home to numerous factions, such as The Elite, the Don Callis Family, The Death Riders, The Patriarchy, and more. Each is unique, follows different ideologies, and constantly fights for dominance.

One of All Elite Wrestling's most popular factions is The Hounds of Hell. This group consists of Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart. Interestingly, they were once under the leadership of Malakai Black and were known as the House of Black. As a trio, they have received praise from fans as well as veterans. However, Tony Khan has the chance to create magic with them.

At the recent AEW Grand Slam Australia TV special, Matthews locked horns with AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada for the title. Even though the Australian native failed to become the new champion, he delivered an outstanding performance. Interestingly, it is rumored that he got injured during this match.

This is a good time for Tony Khan to give the former WWE star a singles push. Matthews could be kicked out of his faction by Hart and King and take some time off TV. Upon his return, Khan could book him as a solo act and make him a massive star. This could also result in him competing for singles titles. If things go well, he can also become the AEW World Champion in the future.

AEW star Buddy Matthews on WWE return rumors

Last year, rumors emerged that Matthews could be heading back to WWE once his run with All Elite Wrestling ends. However, in an interview with Wrestle Radio Australia, he squashed these speculations.

"I have a job that needs to be done. So, the speculation is fine, but it doesn't affect me. I guess it's a long thing. But, yeah, I need to get that thing out that what people say and how they determine it and what they want to put out, that doesn't, like, it's in one area. It's look and move past," said Matthews.

Buddy Matthews was known as Buddy Murphy under WWE's banner. There, he won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship once and the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship once.

