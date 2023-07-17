Former WWE star to help Blackpool Combat Club defeat The Elite at AEW Blood and Guts? The hints are there

The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite are currently preparing for the third-ever 'Blood & Guts' match on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, but could a former WWE Superstar be the difference maker this Wednesday?

On the July 5 edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho teased that maybe he needed a change of direction in his career, which prompted the arrival of Don Callis, who offered 'The Ocho' a place in his family.

Jericho's answer was 'maybe,' with some people left wondering if he could play a part in the upcoming 'Blood & Guts' match on July 19, and while he could side with The Elite, here's why he could side with the BCC.

WrestlingDad_1 @WrestlingDad_1 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… All members are revealed for next weeks Blood & Guts match. Pac will join the BCC, & Kota Ibushi joins the elite. The Golden Elite reunites once more! Good way to end the show. #AEWDynamite

One of the main things that Jon Moxley said in the genesis of the BCC was that he would have to bleed with someone before he could side with them. Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Konosuke Takeshita have all bled with Mox, and so has Jericho during their match at the 'Quake by the Lake' edition of Dynamite in 2022.

Jericho feuded extensively with the Blackpool Combat Club in 2022, surely earning the respect of the group. But he has always had the respect of Don Callis, given their extensive history in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

With the Jericho Appreciation Society slowly fading away with all of the members seemingly going their separate ways, aligning with Don Callis in the feud against The Elite could be exactly what Chris Jericho needs.

Another former WWE Superstar pitched to be on the Blackpool Combat Club's team!

Going in to the July 12 edition of AEW Dynamite, people suspected that the final member of The Elite's team was going to be Kota Ibushi, which did indeed turn out to be true. But the Blackpool Combat Club's final member was more of a mystery.

The final man for the BCC's team turned out to be PAC, a man who has a long history with all five members of the opposition. However, someone else suggested that maybe they should be part of the 'Blood & Guts' match.

Uncensored Wrestling 🇮🇪 @Uncensored_WWE Fightful Select reports that CM Punk pitched himself as the replacement of Bryan Danielson in BCC's team for Blood & Guts to compete against The Elite.



Jon Moxley wasn't against the idea, but this will not be the case as the 5th member had already been decided.

That someone was none other than CM Punk, who, according to Fightful Select, pitched the idea of being the mystery partner for the Blackpool Combat Club. How serious Punk was about being in the match remains unknown, but the report also stated that The Elite and the BCC weren't interested in working with Punk.

Are you excited for 'Blood & Guts? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here