Former WWE star to leave AEW due to frustration with Tony Khan's booking? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE star could ask for her release from AEW due to potential frustration with Tony Khan's booking. The star signed with the promotion last year, and her run until now has been underwhelming. Deonna Purrazzo joined Tony Khan's promotion in January 2024. The Virtuosa was also a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2018 to 2020.

Following his All Elite debut last year, Deonna Purrazzo began feuding with Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. However, after failing to capture the title from Storm at Revolution 2024, she has not been in any major storyline. The 30-year-old last competed in the Jacksonville-based company on the February 26, 2025, edition of Dynamite.

The former ROH Women's World Champion is currently a part of The Vendetta tag team with Taya Valkyrie. However, according to a recent report, there are no immediate creative plans for the duo. If the reports are to be believed, Deonna may be frustrated with her booking and eventually ask for her release from Tony Khan's company.

Purrazzo has been on the independent wrestling scene amid her absence from AEW TV. Although her contract status is undisclosed, she might be looking for a way out of the promotion. However, the angle is currently speculative.

The former WWE star seemingly vented frustrations regarding AEW booking on social media recently

The Virtuosa recently wrestled three matches in as many days on the independent circuit. Later, Deonna Purrazzo took to her X account and wrote that even though she was tired and sore, she was coming to reclaim her crown, seemingly showcasing major frustration at her recent AEW booking.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve wrestled 3 [sic] matches in 3 days. I’m still tired, & I’m still sore… but as I begin my 13th year of wrestling, I’m still as hungry as I was year 1 [sic]. And I refuse to sit back and feel as though my peers are passing me by. I AM the standard. Always have been and I’m coming to reclaim MY crown. VIRTUOSA 👁️," she wrote.

It's been a long time since Deonna has been in a compelling feud in the Jacksonville-based company. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for The Virtuosa.

