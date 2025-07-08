Former WWE star to leave AEW after a huge loss at All In 2025? Exploring potential twist

After possibly losing his huge stipulation match at All In 2025, an ex-WWE star could exit AEW in a huge twist. It was teased during a segment on Dynamite two weeks ago.

Former WWE star Swerve Strickland might leave AEW as part of a storyline after All In 2025. Before becoming a top name in All Elite Wrestling, he was signed with the Stamford-based promotion from 2019 to 2021, where he performed in NXT. At the Texas event on July 12, Strickland will team up with Will Ospreay to take on The Young Bucks.

Two weeks ago on Dynamite, The Realest and Ospreay challenged Matthew and Nicholas Jackson to a tag match for All In: Texas. Matthew and Nicholas will put their EVP positions on the line in the contest. Last week, Ospreay raised the stakes by announcing that he and Strickland would not be able to challenge for the AEW World Title for one year if they lost to the Bucks.

Swerve Strickland was not happy with the stipulation introduced by Will Ospreay, but eventually agreed to it after a brief argument. If the babyfaces lose at All In, Strickland could leave the Tony Khan-led promotion in frustration since he would not be able to challenge for the World Title for a year.

The former AEW World Champion could then pull off a twist by returning before Forbidden Door 2025 to go after Ospreay, as he wouldn't be able to challenge for the World Title for a year due to The Aerial Assassin's stipulation. The potential angle could lead to a deeply personal feud between the two and keep them engaged while they are away from the championship picture.

As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

The former WWE star is set to miss a big match on AEW Dynamite

Two weeks ago, Swerve Stickland was suspended by The Young Bucks after he attacked them. It seems the suspension is still intact, as the former WWE star will not be a part of the All-Star eight-man tag team match this week on AEW Dynamite.

Will Ospreay will team up with "Hangman" Adam Page and The Opps to take on The Young Bucks and The Death Riders ahead of All In on Wednesday.

It will be interesting to see if Swerve Strickland makes his return during the eight-man tag team encounter on Dynamite.

