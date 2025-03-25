Former WWE star to leave AEW quietly, without making another appearance in the promotion? Looking at the chances

A former WWE Superstar's days in Tony Khan's AEW could be approaching its end. There is a possibility that she could leave the Jacksonville-based promotion quietly, without making another appearance for the company.

Saraya (fka Paige) is a former WWE Divas Champion. She joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and is a former AEW Women's World Champion. However, she has not appeared for the Jacksonville-based promotion for a few months now. She revealed earlier that she had been granted some time off by the company President and CEO, Tony Khan.

During her hiatus, Saraya was spotted making major public appearances. Moreover, she recently revealed on the Lightweights Podcast that her AEW contract was nearing its end and that she would be taking a break from her wrestling career. Furthermore, she also claimed that the current women's division does not have a spot for her.

Meanwhile, Saraya has been pursuing projects outside of pro wrestling, such as an acting career, as well as gearing up for the release of her autobiography, Hell in Boots. With the 32-year-old taking such steps in her life, she may exit Tony Khan's company without another appearance.

Admitting that there was no place for her in the current landscape of the promotion, Saraya might choose to let her contract expire. Moreover, her personal desire to take a break from wrestling, and with her ongoing ventures outside might lead her not to make a return to AEW and she could silently depart from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Saraya recently revealed the reason for changing her name amidst AEW hiatus

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Saraya revealed that she had been the target of many uncomfortable fan-stalking situations.

This scary reason led the AEW star to change her name legally for her own protection.

“I’ve had so many fans come to my house. I had a guy that had no shoes on and a ripped shirt that was trying to get in my house. I’ve had people send stuff to me. People have camped outside my house before. So now I have to put everything under a different name. There’s no way I could have my name on my house,” she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

With Saraya possibly ready to explore the next chapter in her life, it remains to be seen what is next for one of the trailblazers of women's wrestling.

