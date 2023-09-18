Former WWE star to make AEW debut and cost Saraya her  Women's World title at Dynamite: Grand Slam? Speculating major swerve 

AEW Women's World Champion Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) will defend her title for the first time at the upcoming Dynamite Grand Slam event. She will collide with her former ally, Toni Storm, but could a ghost of her past come back and cost her the title?

Saraya and Ruby Soho had to deal with a betrayal following Toni Storm's actions at All Out, which cost Soho a chance at the TBS Championship. Storm then earned her way to a match for the Women's Championship.

At Grand Slam, aside from dealing with Toni Storm, what if Saraya has to deal with former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Moné? Both stars have shared the ring and have feuded in the past.

Moné and Saraya were reportedly set to face each other at Forbidden Door this year until an unforeseen ankle injury sidelined Moné, and their match did not push through.

Mercedes could cost Saraya her title, which would allow Toni Storm to make history as the first-ever three-time AEW Women's Champion.

This could also set up a feud between the two former WWE Superstars, and a match could be booked for WrestleDream, which is set to feature both AEW and NJPW stars.

Saraya wants another match with Mercedes Moné, just like their WWE days

A match that has been teased on several occasions was one between Saraya and Mercedes Moné. However, the latter has yet to step foot in an AEW ring.

During the post-All In media scrum, the AEW Women's Champion addressed Moné's attendance at the show and teased a rematch with her in the future

"That’s right, bring her on. I saw her and thought, ‘Okay, she’s going to be watching, great.’ We already have history. I wanted to win the championship in front of her [Mercedes], honestly. I know if she were to ever come in, she’s going to try and get this. I say, absolutely, bring her on. Mercedes, if you’re watching this, we can’t wait for you to finally join us," Saraya said.

This could possibly be the second opportunity fans get to see the two women share the ring once more since their time in WWE.

It was not meant to be at Forbidden Door, but another crossover event will make its debut on October 1 in Seattle, so we could definitely see Saraya vs. Mercedes Moné at WrestleDream.

