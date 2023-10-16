Former WWE star to make AEW debut in Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale? Looking at possibility

AEW has seen many debuts as of late. Could another former WWE Superstar add to this and make a surprise debut in this week's Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale?

The Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale has only two confirmed participants – Dustin Rhodes and Juice Robinson. Over the past few weeks, the latter has been a thorn in the side of MJF, along with the rest of Bullet Club Gold. Should he win the Battle Royale, he and his comrade Jay White could have a chance to gain two of The Devil of AEW's prized possessions, his ring and his title.

During the match, a wildcard could appear in the form of former WWE Superstar Chris Hero (FKA Kassius Ohno). He was recently signed as a producer for AEW. It was also recently revealed that he would to be making his in-ring return for the first time since 2020, at West Coast Pro Wrestling's Whiplash event on November 17th. With this, a debut in AEW just might also be on the cards.

His appearing in AEW might also allow the Knockout Artist to reunite with some of the people he previously got to work with. A primary example would be Claudio Castagnoli, with whom he once tagged as The Kings of Wrestling for around six years. Their reunion could set up a storyline between them, and possibly a chance to join the Blackpool Combat Club.

Claudio Castagnoli talks about what it feels to work with former WWE Superstar Chris Hero in AEW

Back in June, it was reported that former WWE Superstar Chris Hero was one of AEW's latest signings, as a backstage producer.

In his recent appearance on the In the Kliq podcast, Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli talked about how it felt to be working with his former long-time tag team partner in AEW. He said it was fun to see some old friends of his who were still making a living in professional wrestling.

"It's been so much fun to see so many old friends or people that I've known for such a long time in AEW and to continue to make a living in wrestling and it's been great to see." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Chris Hero's return to competition in AEW could change the landscape of the promotion once again, especially if he decides to join the Blackpool Combat Club, where he may be a good fit.

