Former WWE star to make AEW return at All In and help Toni Storm defeat Mercedes Mone? Exploring the chances

The stage is set at AEW All In, and two of the biggest female wrestlers in the promotion are ready to battle for its most prestigious women's title. However, recent developments call for a former WWE and All Elite Wrestling star to make a shocking return to the Tony Khan-led company and steal the spotlight during the match.
It has been known for weeks that Toni Storm will defend her Women's World Title against Mercedes Mone in what promises to be one of the most iconic showdowns at All In. In the buildup to their match, the two have left no stone unturned in insulting each other. Now, there is a chance that their bout at All In could see a surprise return from former WWE and AEW star Saraya.
In a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Saraya addressed her time with the Tony Khan-led promotion, WWE, and her neck injury, among other things. It must be noted that Saraya's injury was caused by a kick delivered by Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) during their time in WWE. Moreover, Saraya mentioned a match with The CEO was the only major thing that she couldn't do in AEW.
Given her history with Mone in WWE, The Glampire could make an earth-shattering return at All In to cost her a potential title win. The potential angle could kick off a feud between the two stars, with Saraya looking for revenge against the TBS Champion.
As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed. However, fans would love to see The Glampire back in All Elite Wrestling.
Ex AEW star Saraya confirmed she is a free agent
In her recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Saraya addressed her departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Anti-Diva revealed that she was a free agent and confirmed that her previous deal didn't have a non-compete clause.
"I’m a free agent now. I could pop up anywhere. No, my contract's done, done (...) Tony was great, tt was a clean split." [H/T: chrisvanvliet]
You can check out Saraya's AEW debut below.
Saraya officially left All Elite Wrestling earlier this year in March after citing her interest in pursuing projects outside of wrestling.