Former AEW World Champion reveals she’s a free agent

A former AEW Women's World Champion who left the promotion earlier this year recently weighed in on her departure and confirmed that she's currently a free agent. Saraya shocked the wrestling world with her debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in September 2022. In her three-year stint at the company, her crowning moment came at All In 2023 where she became Women's World Champion for the first time.

Earlier this year, The Anti-Diva officially left All Elite Wrestling to focus on other projects. Recently, Saraya made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she discussed her departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion and revealed that she is a full-fledged free agent.

"I’m a free agent now. I could pop up anywhere. No, my contract's done, done. That's one thing that helped is because they gave me the opportunity to walk away from this contract. Not a lot of companies or businesses would do that, but Tony was really, really great about it. So I was like you can keep paying me, or I can just take a hike."

Moreover, when asked if there was a non-compete, Saraya confirmed that Tony Khan did not include a clause like that in her contract.

"No, Tony was great. It was a clean split." said Saraya [ H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Saraya helped AEW veteran Tony Schiavone get a new family member

In a recently published story, it was revealed that Saraya helped AEW commentator Tony Schiavone get a new puppy home. The story was shared by KIRO-TV.

According to the story, Saraya's Cheagle had caught the attention of the veteran commentator. Saraya then redirected Schiavone to the zoo, where her pet came from, indirectly helping the commentator get a similar beagle whom he named Bucky.

It is worth noting that after acquiring Bucky, who was a rescue dog, Schiavone became more actively involved in animal rescue.

