Former WWE star to relinquish title and confront Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) in AEW? Looking at the chances

A former WWE Superstar could finally end her lengthy title reign by relinquishing her gold. She could then go after Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) in AEW. The tease for the same has already been made.

Mercedes Mone has been dominating the AEW women's division as the reigning TBS Champion for nearly 300 days. The former Sasha Banks has overcome several challenges throughout her dominant reign. However, The CEO could soon be confronted by former WWE star and current ROH Women's World Champion Athena (FKA Ember Moon).

Athena has been the ROH Women's World Champion for over 800 days now. However, she has yet to appear on AEW TV since her last appearance several months ago. A blockbuster feud with Mercedes could be the perfect way to bring the former WWE star back on All Elite TV, something fans have been asking for.

Mercedes recently had a heated exchange with Athena on social media. This could be a tease for their eventual feud. Hence, Tony Khan could ask the ROH Women's World Champion to relinquish her title if she wishes to challenge The CEO for the TBS Championship.

Moreover, Athena's minion, Billie Starkz, has made multiple appearances on AEW TV in the past few weeks, and this could play a role during the potential feud between The War Goddess and The CEO. The two women could face each other at All In 2025. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Mercedes Mone's next challenger after AEW Revolution potentially revealed

At the AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view, Mercedes Mone defended her TBS Title against Japanese star Momo Watanabe. Mone managed to retain her title despite Watanabe's valiant efforts in a decent match.

After The CEO's victory, the camera cut to Ring of Honor star Billie Starkz, who was sitting in the crowd taking notes on Mone's match after their multiple interactions in the past few weeks.

This is a hint that she may be the next challenger for the 33-year-old's title.

It will be interesting to see if Starkz goes after Mone in the coming weeks.

