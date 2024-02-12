Former WWE star to return after almost 8 years to confront The Rock on SmackDown this week? Analyzing the chances

This Friday on SmackDown, The Bloodline will be in full force after Paul Heyman revealed that both The Rock and Roman Reigns will be in attendance. Could a certain former WWE Superstar accompany Cody Rhodes as they confront The Bloodline?

This would be Brandi Rhodes, The American Nightmare's wife. She has been a vocal person, as seen from some of her moments in AEW. Although Cody has been with WWE for almost two years, Brandi has never made an appearance, as she has been focusing on other things. Her last WWE appearance was eight years ago, in 2016.

It has not been revealed whether Cody Rhodes will be around on SmackDown, but he could appear, considering that both The Rock and Roman Reigns will be around. This could lead to another confrontation after the last one resulted in The People's Champ slapping Rhodes across the face.

Considering The American Nightmare will be on his lonesome, his wife could tag along and be his moral support heading into the verbal confrontation. She has had several moments across her career standing alongside Cody, so this would not be something new.

The Rock sends a message to the fans, fires shot at Cody Rhodes

After an eventful week, The Rock sent out a message on his social media.

Although the plans for him are not clear yet as of now, there is at least confirmation of who he is not siding with, and this is Cody Rhodes. At the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference, the two got into it with each other after things got personal.

On Instagram, the legend talked about how great he felt as it was WrestleMania season and how he was glad that the fans were alongside them riding the Road to The Grandest Stage of Them All. But, he then addressed how their "hero" took things too far, and he was now someone in their way.

"I was born into this crazy world and I love every second of it. It’s been decades since pro wrestling has been buzzing like this for WRESTLEMANIA and this has become rare air that we’re all breathing, and it’s very f***ing cool & exciting for us, as wrestlers, our company and most importantly - all our fans. Your hero f***ed around and he found out quick what happens when you talk about our family with disrespect. Lines crossed and blurred - bring it. We don’t toe the mark for no one. Road to Wrestlemania begins…~ people’s champ," wrote The Rock.

As of now, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are set for a bout at WrestleMania 40, but with just less than two months to go, who knows what other twists and turns this feud will go through?

