Former WWE star to return; huge debut? 5 surprises Tony Khan could pull off on AEW Dynamite this week

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite is set to be an explosive affair. The show will deal with the aftermath of AEW Grand Slam: Australia, which ended up being a memorable TV Special.

Ad

The road to Revolution 2025 has officially kicked off, and many exciting matches have already been announced. The show will be headlined by a high-stakes AEW World Title match between Jon Moxley and Cope.

All Elite Wrestling is often criticized for not building its storylines properly leading up to a pay-per-view. Tony Khan will be eager to change that perception by delivering an entertaining episode of AEW Dynamite. In this article, let's look at five surprises that could take place in the upcoming edition of the Wednesday night show.

Ad

Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

#5. Saraya could return to confront Mercedes Mone on AEW Dynamite

AEW Grand Slam 2025 was a memorable night for Mercedes Mone. The CEO defeated Australia's own Harley Cameron in a highly entertaining match to further extend her TBS Championship reign.

It was a fairly competitive encounter, where Cameron pushed the champion to her limits. The Boss will be elated after yet another title retention and could hold a championship celebration on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a surprising turn of events, Saraya could make her return during this segment. The Anti-Diva could step up to challenge Mercedes Mone after her protege failed to get the job done at Grand Slam 2025.

A rivalry between Mone and Saraya would certainly be an exciting prospect. The reigning TBS Champion would be agitated to see her next challenger in the form of Saraya, who could be a legitimate threat to her reign.

Ad

While the duo have faced each other in WWE before, it would be the first time their paths cross in All Elite Wrestling.

#4. The Young Bucks could reunite with Kazuchika Okada

At NJPW's The New Beginning in Osaka 2025, The Young Bucks lost their IWGP Tag Team Titles against Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi. Following the end of their recent run in Japan, the AEW EVPs could head back to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

The duo of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson could make their much-anticipated return on this week's AEW Dynamite. The brotherly duo could sow the seeds for a match at AEW Revolution, the same pay-per-view that they headlined last year.

During this segment, the duo could be interrupted by Kazuchika Okada, who successfully retained his Continental title against Buddy Matthews at Grand Slam Australia. The trio could officially reunite in front of the Arizona crowd and address their future plans as a unit.

Ad

The Hurt Syndicate could also make an appearance during this segment and have a staredown with the New Elite. The newly-crowned AEW World Tag Team Champions are desperately looking for viable challengers for their titles, and The Bucks could be the first names on their radar.

#3. Megan Bayne could attack Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

Megan Bayne has been on a roll in the past few weeks. The Megasus debuted at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage and hasn't looked back since.

Ad

The Greek Goddess delivered an impressive performance in her debut appearance, where she tussled with the likes of Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and Toni Storm. The 26-year-old star has demolished Statlander and Thunder Rosa in the past few days, showing her intention of running through the AEW women's division.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayne could take one step closer to title glory by attacking Toni Storm on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The Timeless Superstar will be in a celebratory mood after winning her fourth World Title at AEW Grand Slam 2025. The New Zealand-born star might not be ready for a potential brawl with Megan Bayne, making her a vulnerable prey for The Megasus.

The Greek Goddess could make a massive statement by targeting the biggest superstar in her division on AEW Dynamite. Bayne's attack will certainly draw the ire of The Timeless Superstar, who could grant her a title match at Revolution 2025.

Ad

#2. Josh Alexander could challenge Konosuke Takeshita

Konosuke Takeshita had a forgettable night at AEW Grand Slam 2025. The Alpha and Kyle Fletcher ended up on the losing side in a star-studded tag team match against Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega in All Elite Wrestling's first TV Special in Australia.

To make matters worse, Takeshita was the one who got pinned in this important contest. The 29-year-old star will be frustrated after his recent loss at Grand Slam 2025.

Ad

In an attempt to redeem himself, The Alpha could host an International Championship Open Challenge on AEW Dynamite this week. In a shocking turn of events, Takeshita could be confronted by Josh Alexander.

The Walking Weapon is currently a free agent, who has reportedly signed a contract with the Tony Khan-led company. Now that Ricky Saints is on WWE television, Tony Khan might not waste any time in bringing Alexander to AEW.

Ad

While they might not have a match this week, an intense staredown could ensue between the two stars. It would be the start of a new rivalry between The Alpha and The Walking Weapon, who previously delivered an in-ring classic in Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

#1. MJF could knock out Hangman Adam Page with the Dynamite Diamond Ring on AEW Dynamite

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Hangman Adam Page are scheduled to have a confrontation on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The two stars have been going back and forth for the past few weeks, sowing the seeds for an intense long-term rivalry.

Ad

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has forced The Salt of the Earth to retreat every time the two stars have come across each other. Hangman Page is currently going through an existential crisis, and Long Island could take advantage of his vulnerability.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Devil could leave a scar on Hangman Page's head during this segment. During the intense verbal clash, MJF could blindside The Hanger with the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

The 28-year-old star could continue to brutalize the former AEW World Champion until he successfully busts his head open. The segment would restore fans' interest in MJF's character, while also cementing Hangman Page's babyface turn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback