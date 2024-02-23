Former WWE star to return to RAW after 1449+ days as babyface to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 40? Chances explored

Gunther has been running riot in WWE for the last two years, and rightly so. He has since become the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in the company’s history, exceeding 600 days.

The Austrian was set to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40, which could have been proved to be one of his toughest tests till date. However, that was canceled after the Beast’s involvement in a scandal last month.

Despite that, he could face another beast in the form of a former WWE star who was last seen in the company over 1449 days ago. He was in question is none other than former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan. He was let go by the company as part of their budget cuts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 15, 2020.

That could be possible as Rowan took to Twitter to call out Gunther and expressed his desire to fight the Intercontinental Champion. While the two men have never crossed paths, Triple H could bring back the big man to make a splash at WrestleMania 40.

Rowan was last seen in WWE on the August 25 episode of SmackDown. He was involved in a segment that paid tribute to his former tag team partner and late friend, Bray Wyatt.

Gunther gives his take on facing Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 40

Bron Breakker signed up with SmackDown last week and is ready for a big push. There are a lot of ramblings pointing to him challenging Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

The Intercontinental Champion has given his take on the former NXT Champion and said that despite his prowess, he is still way ahead regarding experience. He was speaking on the Battleground Podcast when he said:

"If I would face him at WrestleMania, I would be confident. Because my advantage towards him is almost a 20-year career. He is still very young and inexperienced in that, but I think he has all the potential in the world."

It would be interesting if a match between the two did come to fruition. WrestleMania 40 is gearing up to be an excellent event for all the stars involved.

