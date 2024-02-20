3-time champion wants to face Gunther four years after WWE release

Gunther has been one of the most dominant superstars in all of professional wrestling for a couple of years. From June of 2022 up until now, he has retained his Intercontinental Championship every time. A three-time tag team champion wants to face The Ring General four years after his WWE release.

This week on RAW, The Imperium leader had another massive title defense in the books as he successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso, albeit with the help of Jimmy Uso.

On Twitter/X, Erick Redbeard, fka Erick Rowan, a three-time tag team champion in WWE, put out a post stating that he wants to fight Gunther.

"I’ll say it again I want to fight @Gunther_AUT," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

It would undoubtedly be a hard-hitting match-up. After being released in 2020, Erick hasn't re-signed with any major wrestling promotion, and last appeared with WWE during the Bray Wyatt Tribute show.

What's next for Gunther?

As for the Intercontinental Champion, he marches on and looks to walk into WrestleMania 40 with the title.

Expand Tweet

He faced Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in one of the best matches at WrestleMania 39. This year, it seems to be open season with a list of possible opponents for the Ring General.

Either way, all eyes will be on him as many anticipate he could finally lose the title at WrestleMania 40 after surpassing The Honky Tonk Man's previous record and more.

If he does, the assumption will be that he will step up to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or World Heavyweight Championship - depending on which brand he will be assigned to post-WrestleMania.