Top star ready to face Sheamus when former WWE Champion returns

Sheamus is due for a return to the ring, and it appears his one goal in WWE could be met in the not-too-distant future.

Gunther claimed last year that The Celtic Warrior is not "focused" on what he really wants. Be that as it may, the former WWE Champion has made it clear that he wants to capture the one title belt that has eluded his career thus far - the Intercontinental Championship.

His recent jabs at The Ring General may have been his way of putting it out there to see if the WWE Universe would be interested in revisiting their classic feud from 2022. Nevertheless, the Austrian stated on the Battleground Podcast that he is ready for the Irishman. But also, he would rather not face him:

“I’m definitely ready, but where he is right now, that’s where I like him the most — away. It’s a good place where he is, but we’ll see what happens,” Gunther said. [From 9:44 to 9:55]

After narrowly escaping defeat, and in the process, retaining the IC Title against "Main Event" Jey Uso on RAW this past Monday night, Gunther's next challenger seems less clear as of this writing.

Gunther on possibly facing Bron Breakker at WWE WrestleMania XL

Bron Breakker made his main roster debut at Royal Rumble last month. During the match, the former NXT Champion stood toe-to-toe with Gunther in the middle of the ring. While many speculated that Breakker would face The Ring General on The Grandest Stage in April, it is less likely to happen now that he has signed an exclusive contract with SmackDown.

Despite this, Gunther humored the possibility of facing Bron Breakker at WrestleMania XL:

"If I would face him at WrestleMania, I would be confident. Because my advantage towards him is almost a almost 20-year career. He is still very young and inexperienced in that, but I think he has all the potential in the world." [From 8:44 to 9:02]

Gunther also recently discussed the challenge of facing Alpha Academy's leader Chad Gable in a one-on-one contest.

