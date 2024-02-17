Bron Breakker officially appears to sign with WWE SmackDown

Bron Breakker has officially appeared to sign with WWE SmackDown tonight.

Bron Breakker has been one of the top stars in WWE NXT. As soon as he made his debut, Breakker quickly rose through the ranks to become the NXT Champion. If that wasn't enough, Breakker was able to win the NXT Championship a second time.

Breakker has dominated NXT as a singles competitor before he formed a successful tag team with Baron Corbin recently. Together, they were able to win the NXT Tag Team Championship this week.

Breakker got his chance to impress the higher management during the 2024 Royal Rumble match. Breakker's impressive performance in the match seemed to catch the attention of the General Managers of both RAW and SmackDown. Breakker has shown up on both brands but didn't make a decision until tonight.

Tonight on the blue brand, Bron was backstage with Jade Cargill and Nick Aldis with the SmackDown contract on the table. Tiffany Stratton came in and asked Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair whom she should pin in the Elimination Chamber match. Aldis informed her that this wasn't the time or place. He then took Breakker's contract and they both left the room together.

Moments later, Nick Aldis was standing on the entrance ramp and he welcomed the newest member of WWE SmackDown's roster - Bron Breakker. He then came out and signed his SmackDown contract.

It will be interesting to see if Breakker will continue his dominance on the blue brand as well.

