Top WWE Superstar thinks Sheamus is not "focused" enough (Exclusive)

Gunther believes Sheamus' inability to focus and tendency to get frustrated is holding him back from climbing the ladder in WWE.

The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior had a series of memorable matches in 2022 and 2023. The most acclaimed of them went down at Clash at the Castle 2022, where Sheamus failed to capture the IC Championship from Gunther.

They were involved in another high-profile match at WrestleMania 39, where the Imperium leader retained his gold against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat match. Since they have gotten into the ring so many times now, Gunther has learned a thing or two about his former rival's strengths and weaknesses.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Intercontinental Champion first mentioned how Sheamus possessed tons of energy. He appreciated the former WWE Champion's never-say-die attitude.

"He's strong; he's physical. He can go. Like he doesn't really stop, and he brings great energy into the ring. He's got the kind of energy, as an opponent, you could feed off it. You can't keep the guy down. He keeps coming at you. I think that creates an exciting match for the audience," said Gunther.

On the other hand, when it comes to The Celtic Warrior's weaknesses, Gunther stated that none of them were related to his work in the ring. He believes Sheamus got frustrated quickly and wasn't focused enough on his goals.

"His weakness is nothing really in the ring. He's weakness is up here (mind) and in the heart. He's got a soft heart, he doesn't have mind strength, and he seems frustrated. I see him popping up on Twitter every second day, making comments. I don't think he's focused enough on what he really wants and tries to figure out different ways to reach his goal," added Gunther. [From 03:18 to 04:06]

Check out the full video below:

Sheamus was frustrated after his WWE Clash at the Castle match against Gunther

In a recent interview, Sheamus spoke about the aftermath of his match against Gunther at last year's Clash at the Castle. He mentioned that he was left frustrated and disappointed with a lack of clear direction for him after the premium live event.

"There were no avenues and nowhere to go, and that's frustrating. I did the War Games thing [after Clash at the Castle], but that was s**t - that's how I felt, though others might have felt differently," he said.

The Celtic Warrior is set to feature in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023. He's one of the favorites to win the match and move up the ranks on SmackDown.

