Former WWE star to reunite with Cody Rhodes after quitting AEW? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes' AEW exit in 2022 was almost as shocking as his return to WWE. Since then, fans have been speculating which stars from All Elite Wrestling could follow in his footsteps. While CM Punk is technically the first big name to do so after Rhodes, could another performer join the sports entertainment juggernaut soon?

The American Nightmare had several high-profile feuds during his AEW tenure, including his high-profile rivalry with his brother, Dustin Rhodes. He also featured in a heated program with QT Marshall. After Marshall's upcoming departure from the Tony Khan-led company, could he reunite with the RAW Superstar in WWE?

According to WrestlePurists , Tony Khan and Marshall began having a few creative disagreements, which worsened after CM Punk allegedly called for a QTV angle to be removed from AEW Collision. Haus of Wrestling also claimed that Marshall was not on the same page as Khan when it came to booking of shows.

There's no indication that QT Marshall plans to go to WWE after leaving AEW. The Stamford-based promotion could hire him as a member of the creative department and allow him to work with top names like Rhodes. For those unaware, Marshall appeared on several WWE shows between 2013 and 2017.

Fans will simply have to wait and see what's next for the former AEW personality.

Cody Rhodes commented on QT Marshall's impending departure from AEW

While his departure will only take place by the end of December this year, QT Marshall penned a heartwarming post on Twitter. In his tweet, he thanked AEW and announced that he would leave the promotion soon.

Naturally, Cody Rhodes caught wind of the tweet and commented on it.

"Did the work - was essential in making so many memories for fans & has been so instrumental in helping countless wrestlers. A pros’ PRO. We almost became friends, ha. I can’t wait to see what you do next! An OG and outstanding “num two” through [sic] his tenure. Congratulations, QT, on the run so far," Cody posted.

It seems like both men are still close and keeping in touch. Cody Rhodes could just be the lead Marshall needs to begin the next chapter of his pro wrestling career.

