Former WWE star to be shockingly betrayed on AEW Dynamite this week? Exploring potential twist

Compared to last year, 2025 has been quite good for AEW so far. Many roster members who were previously sidelined due to their respective injuries have recovered completely and now regularly feature in the company's programs.

Ad

One of the most captivating ongoing All Elite Wrestling rivalries is between former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Ricochet. They have been feuding for months now, and currently, The Human Highlight Reel has more momentum than The New Flavor.

Strickland has been a quite convincing babyface, while his opponent's recent heel work has been generational. The former WWE star's manager, Prince Nana, is fiercely loyal to him. However, in the upcoming Dynamite episode, fans may get an unexpected twist in this story, as Nana may shockingly betray his good friend and ally and side with the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

Trending

While this moment will make for some must-see TV, it will also provide much-needed depth and character to this storyline. Additionally, Strickland vs. Ricochet part 2 will be an extremely heated matchup. However, this is speculative at this point.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland talks about his WWE release

Swerve Strickland's stint in WWE lasted two years, from 2019 to 2021. He was released from the Stamford-based promotion in November 2021.

In the latest episode of AEW Represents, the 34-year-old opened up about losing his job and how his struggles and mental fortitude made him the star that he is today.

Ad

"My mom said a year ago, going into the main event of Dynasty, 'Block out all the doubt!' Anything that's led up to that moment, it didn't matter anymore. You knew my struggles; you knew my challenges. 2021, losing my job, to finding a new home here at All Elite Wrestling, and then finally getting to the main event of the world championship when there was a lot of doubt of what I would do coming into All Elite Wrestling, you know," Strickland said.

Ad

Strickland is a former NXT North American Champion. Under WWE's banner, he was known as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback