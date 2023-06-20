Former WWE star to snub AEW and return at Money in the Bank after 7 years to cost Finn Balor?

With WWE Money in the Bank 2023 around the corner, much speculation has been made about the whereabouts of a top free agent. While it seems as though he will likely join AEW, perhaps he could make his way to the world's largest wrestling promotion to meet up with an old rival.

Kota Ibushi is currently roaming the wrestling world without a contract. He previously worked for WWE as part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Given his relationship with AEW star Kenny Omega, many expect the Japanese phenom to sign with Tony Khan's company soon.

However, Ibushi also has a history with WWE's Finn Balor. Their series of matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling helped put the Junior Heavyweight division on the map and shape much of the in-ring action we see in several promotions today.

With Balor set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank, now may be the perfect time to bring in Ibushi and reignite their iconic feud by having The Golden Star interfere in The Prince's match.

Seth Rollins' open challenge could derail an expected WWE match

At present, it looks as though Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The Visionary issued an open challenge for tonight's episode of RAW that could see the expected Money in the Bank match receive a couple of changes.

Names like Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano have been rumored to be Rollins' surprise opponent, and either man could potentially claim the top prize less than two weeks before the premium live event. What this means for Balor remains to be seen, though he will likely compete for the belt regardless of who the titleholder is.

In all likelihood, Rollins will retain his championship, and plans will resume as intended. Nonetheless, the open challenge has done an effective job of creating an added layer of intrigue.

