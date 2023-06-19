Absent star to return and challenge Seth Rollins in his first-ever world title match? Predicting what could happen on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will feature a World Heavyweight Championship match, as Seth Rollins declared an open challenge for his title on the show. This continues The Visionary's quest to be a fighting champion and one the fans can be proud of.

It will be interesting to see who answers the call, but only one superstar is the perfect choice. Teasing an appearance in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, for WWE RAW, Johnny Gargano seems ready to return to action.

The former NXT Champion hasn't been seen for a few weeks due to an issue from his previous shoulder injury. However, this tease may lead to quite the encounter with Seth Rollins. A spirited performance against a high-profile opponent would help establish Gargano as a force on WWE RAW.

This would be his first world title shot in the company, furthering the potential significance of tonight if Johnny Wrestling returns to face Rollins. While he wouldn't win the World Heavyweight Championship, Gargano can take the momentum from the match into his next program.

He is rumored to reunite with Tommaso Ciampa, who is also expected to be back on WWE RAW imminently. Whether or not he answers Seth Rollins' open challenge tonight, it looks like big things are in store for Johnny Gargano.

Seth Rollins' current rival will likely wrestle on WWE RAW

As long as he doesn't lose the open challenge, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank. The Visionary has his hands full, especially if The Judgment Day make their presence known in London.

The faction is rumored to be in action on tonight's episode. Reports indicate Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio will face Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes in a six-man tag team match on WWE RAW. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is set to face Natalya.

Priest will be part of the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, while Mysterio is set to face Rhodes at the premium live event. However, as things stand, Ripley likely won't defend her Women's World Championship. The main spotlight will be on Finn Balor, who would love to add more gold to The Judgment Day.

Do you think Seth Rollins will leave Money in the Bank still the World Heavyweight Champion? Let us know in the comments section below!

