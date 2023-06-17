5 AWOL superstars & rumored dates for their WWE return

The WWE Universe has witnessed some surreal scenes in the first half of 2023. Champions have changed, long-standing factions have imploded, and the overall product continues to churn profits. The action doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon as the roster got loaded with a bunch of new talent from NXT in May.

Injuries have played spoilsport on a good year for the sports entertainment giant. The likes of Randy Orton, Big E, and Bobby Roode don't have an expected timeline or date for a return. There are also certain top superstars who are absent without official leave, with issues ranging from injuries to creative handling.

Before getting started, let's note that Xia Li has returned to WWE programming. She fought Candice LeRae in a Main Event match in Hartford, Connecticut, on June 5. Lita's whereabouts are still unknown, though.

Here are five AWOL WWE Superstars and the rumored dates for their return.

#5. Bobby Lashley

Absent for almost a month, Bobby Lashley was advertised for last night's SmackDown episode. He hasn't troubled the ring since losing to AJ Styles in the second round of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. The All Mighty did suffer a nasty head injury in the first round.

The All Mighty was busted open during a Steel Steps spot featuring Austin Thoery. He received tentatively 12-15 stitches on his forehead. It is believed that WWE is ensuring Lashley is 100 percent before he wrestles again. Since unknown issues spoiled the former World Champion's comeback, he could return in the next few weeks. There has been no update on his situation yet.

#4. Johnny Gargano could return on Monday Night RAW

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano You know what they say.. there's no place like home.. You know what they say.. there's no place like home.. 👀

The Way reunited on the May 8 episode of RAW. Johnny Gargano participated in the Intercontinental Championship Contender Battle Royal the following week and hasn't been seen since. As it turns out, Gargano has been dealing with a shoulder injury, and his problem was mentioned by Kevin Patrick on WWE television.

Gargano sustained a grade-2 AC sprain while teaming with Dexter Lumis to face Baron Corbin and The Miz in a house show in Toronto, Canada, last December. His condition worsened with more in-ring action until he was put on the shelf last month. Candice LeRae mentioned that her husband will return once he is 100%.

Johnny Gargano's latest Twitter post hinted at a return on next week's RAW. The red brand show will roll out from Gargano's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, and there's "no place like home" to make a grand comeback.

#3. Bray Wyatt's hiatus is coming to an end?

Bray Wyatt's last WWE appearance was on the February 24 episode of SmackDown. A series of vignettes aired to tease a WrestleMania showdown against Bobby Lashley, but that didn't pan out. The Stamford promotion hasn't provided a reason for his hiatus, but it is rumored to be due to some health issues.

The Eater of Worlds has kept a low profile since going AWOL. He paid his respects to the legendary Iron Sheik on Twitter before disappearing once again. According to reports, Bray Wyatt is expected to make a comeback on the road to SummerSlam.

With Alexa Bliss now pregnant, the reunion between the two may have to wait. Wyatt could resume his feud with Bobby Lashley and solidify his character alongside Uncle Howdy until Little Miss Bliss' return.

#2. Drew McIntyre to be the next Mr. Money in the Bank?

A ton of speculation is surrounding Drew McIntyre's return, who was last seen fighting for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. The former Wrld Champion has blacked out his Twitter account amidst rumors of a potential heel turn on Seth Rollins. That being said, his disappearance is "more of a creative issue," according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The report also mentioned that WWE has the power to extend his contract, which will expire next year, to make up for the lost days. Considering his return, Drew McIntyre could pop up at Money in the Bank 2023. He is allegedly being pushed within the WWE Creative to make an imminent return. Several pitches regarding The Scottish Warrior have been made by the company.

McIntyre was removed from the advertisements for Money in the Bank. WWE is seemingly planning a huge surprise for the Londo event. Could Drew be a surprise entrant in the Men's Ladder Match? We will find out in a couple of weeks.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Edge could announce his retirement soon

The record-time World Heavyweight Champion competed for the title once again but failed to finish his story. Edge and Rey Mysterio lost to AJ Styles in the first round of the World Title tournament during the May 12 edition of SmackDown. His next mission is yet to be revealed.

During an off-screen promo in August 2022, Edge revealed that he would love to retire in his hometown of Toronto. The dreaded date is on the horizon. WWE is going to return to the city for Smackdown on August 18, 2023. It could be The Rated-R Superstar's last appearance inside a wrestling ring.

However, the day falls two weeks after SummerSlam. There is a chance that Edge pops up on the Road to SummerSlam and ends his career on a defining note at The Biggest Party of Summer. WWE could also pull off a swerve by scripting him to win the World Heavyweight Championship, debunking rumors of retirement. Fingers crossed.

Tickets for 'that' episode of SmackDown can be found here.

