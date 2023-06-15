Former WWE Champion is advertised for upcoming SmackDown - Reports

WWE SmackDown picked up several former World Champions and Hall of Famers during the recent Draft, but some haven't been on television for a while. According to a recent report, former World Champion Bobby Lashley is advertised for the upcoming episode of the Blue brand.

Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley ended his rivalry with Brock Lesnar by getting a disqualification victory over The Beast Incarnate in Canada at Elimination Chamber 2023. Unfortunately, The All Mighty's scheduled match at WrestleMania 39 was canceled.

Last month, Bobby Lashley competed in the first round of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament and qualified for the semi-finals. Unfortunately, he lost to AJ Styles in the main event of the show, who went on to face Seth Rollins in the finals at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Lashley has been absent from weekly television since his loss to Styles. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Bobby Lashley is advertised for the 16th June edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Lashley will return to weekly television or be in a dark match after the main show.

WWE could reportedly continue Bobby Lashley's feud ahead of WrestleMania 39

After Bobby Lashley ended his feud with Brock Lesnar, The All-Mighty became Bray Wyatt's next target ahead of WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, the match was canceled, and Lashley only appeared at the event with the Andre The Giant Battle Royale trophy.

According to a recent report, WWE planned to pick up the feud between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley once Wyatt returned from his hiatus. The two stars could possibly end up feuding over the summer, and the match could take place at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

No word if it is going to happen at SummerSlam now, i'm told his return is getting closer and WWE are aware of it and exploring multiple options. WWE were hopeful of having Bray Wyatt face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam in the match they was supposed to have at WrestleMania.No word if it is going to happen at SummerSlam now, i'm told his return is getting closer and WWE are aware of it and exploring multiple options.

However, it seems like the company is exploring more options, and there is no update on whether the two stars will feature after The Eater of Worlds returns to weekly television. It will be interesting to see what the company plans on doing with Bobby Lashley on SmackDown.

