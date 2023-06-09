WWE's original plans for Bray Wyatt's return feud - Reports

It's been a long time since we've felt Bray Wyatt's presence in the WWE. The Eater of Worlds abruptly vanished in the middle of a feud with Bobby Lashley on The Road to WrestleMania 39. However, it seems like the time for him to make a return is getting closer, and it looks like the company had some early plans drafted for him.

The New Face of Fear received many cheers and positive reactions from the crowd on his return to the company at Extreme Rules last year. But it seems like the public opinion of the WWE Universe began to sour a bit after some time. Bray's relationship with his fans seems to be getting rocky following his disappearance from the company due to an apparent health issue.

According to a report from Xero News, it was noted that his return could happen sometime soon. The report mentioned that WWE was being hopeful of having Bray Wyatt resume his prior feud with Bobby Lashley, which was set up for a match at WrestleMania 39, and shift it to SummerSlam instead. However, it was also stated that there is no update on the feud happening now and noted that multiple options will be explored for his return.

WWE veteran shoots on Bray Wyatt's previous character gimmick

Dutch Mantell gave his thoughts on Bray Wyatt's former alternate ego, The Fiend, and he didn't hold back any criticism.

Wyatt seemed to be the center of attention upon his return to WWE as he introduced a new arc for his character for everyone to see. After a slow start to a fresh story from him, the former Universal Champion introduced everyone to Uncle Howdy, who looked to haunt him. However, everyone also wondered if The Fiend had completely vanished for good after this revelation.

Dutch Mantell recently unloaded on Wyatt's character on his podcast, and the former WWE manager stated that he didn't know if The Fiend was supposed to be a heel or a babyface. The veteran claimed that he never saw the purpose of him and also made a bold claim that he didn't manage to draw any money except for merchandise sales leading to him never being pushed as the main event talent.

"The Fiend - I don't even know if he was a heel or a babyface! It was according to what his opponent was, I guess. But I never saw the purpose of him. He never drew any money, now he may sell some merchandise but if he just going to sell merchandise, let's keep him down on your card and don't try to push him into your main event because I don't think he's going to sell any tickets."

