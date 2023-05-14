Bobby Lashley went up against Sheamus and Austin Theory in the first round of the new World Heavyweight Championship tournament on the WWE SmackDown episode aired this Friday. Even though he emerged victorious, an unintentional spot led to an injury for The Almighty.

During the match, Theory and Lashley were brawling ring-side, when the current United States Champion rushed Bobby Lashley head-first into the steel steps. WWE officials immediately checked on him and deemed him fit to continue. He eventually emerged victorious but with a wound that led to stitches.

Following the match, Bobby Lashley was administered instant medical attention. He took to social media to share a picture of the wound on his head that required stitches. It is being said that he got between 12 to 15 stitches from what was seen on his Instagram story.

As the winner of the first round of the tournament on SmackDown, Lashley was scheduled to take on AJ Styles in the final round. The Almighty didn’t back down from the fight despite being injured, that too with multiple stitches.

Bobby Lashley's injury was clearly visible throughout his match against AJ Styles on SmackDown. Even though The Almighty put up a valiant fight against The Phenomenal One, Styles emerged victorious. He’ll be facing Seth Rollins for the championship at Night of Champions on May 27, 2023.

Other Superstars who had run ins with in ring injuries recently

It’s well-known that the use of blood to further a storyline or rivalry has been banned in WWE. In fact, ever since the product turned PG, the use of blood has remained extremely minimal, if at all.

However, there have been superstars who have actually bled during their matches.

Jacy Jayne got a bad cut during a match while shading Gigi Dolin on WWE NXT.

On the other hand, Brock Lesnar bled profusely during the main event at Backlash 2023 against Cody Rhodes.

It has now been reported that Lesnar’s bleeding was intentional.

"The blood with Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes was attempted and not an accident. Lesnar is allowed to do that although blading, which is far safer then smashing your forehead hard into steel to get blood, is not allowed in WWE."

Even though Lesnar was allowed to do that, WWE has issued a new policy where superstars cannot post photos of their injuries or themselves covered in blood on social media. It’s unknown as to what prompted the issuing of the new policy. WWE has been regularly censoring images and videos that contain blood.

