Where is Bray Wyatt? Timeline of his WWE absence so far

Once rumored to be part of WrestleMania 39, Bray Wyatt's absence has stunned the WWE Universe. The former Universal Champion was involved in a gradual build-up to a match against Bobby Lashley. This ended abruptly when The All Mighty Speared Uncle Howdy, a week before Wyatt's disappearance.

The Eater of Worlds was last seen on WWE programming on the February 24 episode of SmackDown. During a Firefly Funhouse segment, he aired a series of vignettes to mock Lashley. Bray Wyatt ended the program by repeatedly asking, 'Can you keep a secret?' followed by a door showing graphic images of insects and even the Devil.

Bray Wyatt's last wrestling match was two days after his last televised appearance. He defeated LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight during a WrestleMania SuperShow in Rockford, Illinois. The veteran was advertised for a live event at Madison Square Garden in March.

The reason for his absence is alleged to be a health issue.

According to the latest reports, Wyatt's return situation is dire. The WWE Creative lacks solid plans for his supernatural role, while his health problem will likely keep him out for a long time.

"WWE hasn't seen Bray Wyatt in a very long time. His medical hiatus is going to continue even longer... he is still not cleared to compete. At this time, there are no creative pitches for him."

Ahead of WrestleMania 39, a clip went viral on Twitter that featured a fan spotting the real-life Windham Rotunda in Los Angeles and asking him about his 'Mania return. WWE's top babyface responded that his match was tomorrow, but it didn't pan out, and he wasn't on the card.

Bray Wyatt's return was seemingly teased on WWE RAW

After being let go by Titanland in July 2021, Bray Wyatt, after over a year at Extreme Rules. His return was hyped with a series of clues which ended up being called The White Rabbit Hunt.

Cryptic signs were flashed on screen while a bunch of QR codes was spotted during segments, which upon reading, gave hints on Wyatt and his history with Alexa Bliss. Bad Bunny and Malakai Black were part of some hilarious theories.

A similar QR code was seen during a backstage segment featuring Adam Pearce on Monday Night RAW. It appeared at the bottom corner of the screen while the WWE official was on the phone. However, scanning the code was problematic as Pearce covered it or the camera moved away.

The QR code did its job in hyping Wyatt's return, though. It remains to be seen if the SmackDown go-home show of Night of Champions has anything for the eagle-eyed fans on Twitter.

