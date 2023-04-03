WWE Universe reacts to potential sighting of Bray Wyatt in LA ahead of WrestleMania [PHOTO]

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt was reportedly spotted in Los Angeles ahead of WrestleMania 39 Night Two, where he was originally scheduled to face Bobby Lashley.

The former Universal Champion had just started targeting The All Mighty on WWE television when he quietly went off television. Lashley briefly encountered Uncle Howdy, but the storyline was dropped abruptly.

Twitter user @ankitiwf recently shared pictures of Bray Wyatt seemingly in LA, the venue for WrestleMania 39. One of the pictures shows Bray driving around while he is seen with a fan in the other. The photos instantly created speculation over WWE's potential plans for The Eater of Worlds.

Bobby Lashley declared an open challenge in Wyatt's absence, and fans want LA Knight to confront The All Mighty. Thus, Bray Wyatt's spotting has divided fans in their opinion. While some are excited to see him potentially return after weeks of absence, others are concerned that it could lead to LA Knight being omitted from the show.

Interestingly, several fans said they want to see Bray Wyatt return to his former gimmick, "The Fiend." Here's how WWE fans reacted to Bray Wyatt's potential sighting in LA:

Ankit @ankitiwf

#WrestleMania Another Photo of Bray Wyatt being SPOTTED In LA Last night. Another Photo of Bray Wyatt being SPOTTED In LA Last night.#WrestleMania https://t.co/gGYcRNRaYU

😈MANNY SANTOS😈 @Drizzymsc @316REIGNS Genuinely do think it does end up being bray Wyatt tbh, uncle howdy, bray are in LA @316REIGNS Genuinely do think it does end up being bray Wyatt tbh, uncle howdy, bray are in LA

Baylee Weir @Baylee_Weiro 🏻it’s been sad to see the booking of Bray recent run… let him thrive and give him creative control #WrestleMania #BrayWyatt Please wwe have him return tonight idk how but just do it🏻it’s been sad to see the booking of Bray recent run… let him thrive and give him creative control Please wwe have him return tonight idk how but just do it🙏🏻it’s been sad to see the booking of Bray recent run… let him thrive and give him creative control⭕️❤️ #WrestleMania #BrayWyatt https://t.co/KHe2zbyeu2

🗣️WC @wrestlecenter_ Bray Wyatt spotted in LA , so now what about LA Knight #WrestleMania Bray Wyatt spotted in LA , so now what about LA Knight #WrestleMania

Mahirul @MdMahirulIslam6 @ankitiwf If bray accept Lashley's challenge,there will be nothing left for LA night @ankitiwf If bray accept Lashley's challenge,there will be nothing left for LA night

Although the photos have drawn attention on social media, there have been no concrete reports of Bray Wyatt potentially being in LA for his return at WrestleMania.

Why did WWE scrap WrestleMania plans for Bray Wyatt?

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!!



You can’t have



Whoever wants to test me, step up! 🏾



@WWE #SmackDown I’ll say it once again…I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!!You can’t have #WrestleMania without the All-Mighty. You just can’t!Whoever wants to test me, step up! I’ll say it once again…I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!! You can’t have #WrestleMania without the All-Mighty. You just can’t! Whoever wants to test me, step up! 👊🏾@WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/or9FzsdzOA

WWE booked an abrupt ending to Bobby Lashley's feud with Brock Lesnar earlier this year. Then, Bray Wyatt went after The All Mighty before he stopped appearing on television and was pulled from house shows. Reports were circulating that the former Universal Champion had left the promotion.

However, backstage reports later asserted that Bray Wyatt had to take time off due to an undisclosed illness. As of this writing, there is no confirmation of any plans for Bray Wyatt, as the leaked match order for WrestleMania Night Two leaves little room for surprises. It will be interesting to see what's in store for Bray Wyatt, should he return tonight.

