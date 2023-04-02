WrestleMania 39 spoiler on Night 2 match order, former world champion surprisingly set to open the show - Reports

After a successful show on the first night of WrestleMania, WWE is set to deliver an epic, star-studded event on the second night.

As per the reports in Fightful Select, WWE is pleased with how things played out on the first night and hopes to replicate their success on Sunday.

As of this writing, WWE seemingly plans to have Brock Lesnar vs. Omos kickstart the show. The Beast will surprisingly feature in the night's first match when he takes on The Nigerian Giant.

Their match is expected to be followed by the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match, which will see four tag teams lock horns. The bout will feature the team of Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan, Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, and Natalya & Shotzi.

Next will likely be the Intercontinental Championship match, where Gunther will put his title on the line against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Afterward, Asuka will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

The final bout before the main event will see Edge take on "Demon" Finn Balor in Hell in a Cell Match. WWE is reportedly planning to bring back the original steel structure to replace the red cage used over the past five years.

Finally, Roman Reigns will defend his title against Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania main event for the third consecutive year. It will be interesting to see if WWE has more surprises planned for the night, as Pat McAfee took on The Miz in an impromptu match on night one.

Below is the entire rumored match order for night two:

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Women's WrestleMania Showcase match - Fatal four-way Tag Team Match

Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre - Intercontinental Championship match

Bianca Belair (c) vs Asuka

Edge vs. Finn Balor - Hell in a Cell match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (main event)

Huge title change in WrestleMania Night One main event

The first night of the greatest wrestling show of the year ended on a memorable note when Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens took the first piece of gold from The Bloodline. They defeated The Usos in a grueling battle to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fans can't help but wonder if The Usos dropping the title will influence the result of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. Those speculations further caught fire when The Tribal Chief shared a worrying message earlier today. Not to forget, The Rock has also teased his potential return and meeting with Roman Reigns.

