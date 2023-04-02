"World is against us" - Frustrated Roman Reigns sends a surprising message ahead of title match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is set to headline WrestleMania for the third consecutive year. This time, he is scheduled to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare made an epic return last year, but suffering from a torn pectoral muscle forced him out of in-ring action for several months. He returned during the 2023 Royal Rumble event and won the 30-man battle to punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have delivered multiple memorable promo segments in their title feud on the Road to WrestleMania. Now, less than a day before they finally lock horns, The Tribal Chief has sent a message to the WWE Universe. The champion said his back was against the wall but insisted he was born for this day.

"Back against the wall. World is against us. I was born for this day," wrote Roman Reigns in his tweet.

His tweet uncharacteristically carried notes of doubt, which was surprising to see. It is worth noting that The Bloodline suffered its first big blow this weekend when The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event on night one.

Could this outcome bother The Tribal Chief to the point where he has doubts regarding his own title match?

WWE fans extend support to Roman Reigns ahead of his title defense at WrestleMania 39

WWE fans flooded the replies to the aforementioned tweet with supportive messages for Roman Reigns. They hailed The Tribal Chief as the GOAT, with many suggesting that he should retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare. But some others were worried about the champion.

Below are some of the best replies to Roman Reigns' big pre-match message:

In an interesting turn of events, The Rock recently took to Twitter and teased a potential return and meeting with Roman Reigns. The Great One has multiple opportunities to explore should he appear at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

