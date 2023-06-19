Possible spoilers on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' matches for this week's episode of WWE RAW - Reports

The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW is going to be action-packed, with top WWE stars such as Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes being part of blockbuster matches.

This week's episode of RAW will emanate from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. The episode will feature top stars of the red brand, including Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Trish Stratus, Matt Riddle, and more. The show will serve as an important pit stop ahead of Money in the Bank in London on July 1.

Wrestling news handle on Twitter, Xero News, reported that Seth Rollins will kick off this week's episode of RAW with the Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The update also stated that there could be a huge six-man tag team match in the main event. This would feature the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens teaming up with Cody Rhodes to face Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

Xero News @NewsXero Rollins open challenge for WHC opens Raw.



6 Man Tag to Main Event (will have Cody in it).



-- Hearing the names for this COULD be:



Logan Paul is scheduled to return on WWE RAW

Last week, WWE announced that social media megastar Logan Paul would also make his comeback on the upcoming episode of RAW. The Maverick was last seen at WrestleMania 39 in a match against Seth Rollins.

Other matches advertised for RAW include a singles battle between Ludwig Kaiser and Matt Riddle. The Original Bro has been brutalized by Imperium in the last couple of weeks, and he'll be looking to get some retribution over Kaiser.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will also be in action in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Raquel Rodriguez. The Women's World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley will meet the Queen of Harts Natalya in a rematch of their Night of Champions matchup.

