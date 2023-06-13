Absent WWE star seemingly teases his return for next week's RAW 

Next week, Monday Night RAW is set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio. One absent WWE star whose hometown is just a 30-minute drive from the host city is Johnny Gargano.

The former NXT Champion has not wrestled on RAW since May 15, 2023. During his last televised in-ring appearance, he lost a high-stakes battle royal for the right to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship.

Ahead of next week's RAW in Cleveland, Gargano posted a cryptic message on social media, seemingly teasing his return.

"You know what they say.. there's no place like home," tweeted Gargano.

The 35-year-old officially returned to the company in August 2022, and his comeback was met with thunderous applause from fans. However, he has yet to feature in a significant storyline on the main roster.

Johnny Gargano wants a dream match against a WWE Hall of Famer

Having been in the ring with top stars like Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and The Miz, Gargano has gone toe-to-toe with some of the company's biggest names.

During a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast, Gargano revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is his dream opponent.

"It’s one of the underrated ones that don’t get talked about enough is me and Rey Mysterio. It’s definitely a dream match for me. He is literally the trendsetter for guys like me, he has been amazingly great for many, many years. He is the GOAT for a reason, and I can’t wait to get in the ring with Rey. I used to make little paper machete Rey Mysterio masks when he was a cruiserweight in WCW. So now, to potentially get the chance to be in the ring with him would be a dream come true." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Despite being in the business for decades, 2023 has been one of the best years of Rey Mysterio's storied career. He defeated his son, Dominik, in a high-profile match at WrestleMania 39.

