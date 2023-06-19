What if Seth Rollins loses his world title on RAW? It's possible if former WWE Champion makes surprise return!

Tomorrow's WWE RAW, rolling live from Cleveland, Ohio, will feature Seth Rollins issuing an Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It's going to be his second title defense on the red brand after defeating Damian Priest two weeks ago. Although The Visionary is expected to have a long title reign, WWE could have former rival Drew McIntyre's surprise return in store.

The two-time WWE Champion hasn't competed since WrestleMania 39. With the onset of Money in the Bank, he is allegedly being scripted for an imminent return. WWE is planning to feature him in London's O2 Arena in any case. While a surprise entry in the Men's Ladder Match cannot be ruled out, there have been massive rumors of a heel turn by Drew McIntyre, and his target could be Seth Rollins.

A pitch could be made where The Scottish Warrior returns on RAW to dethrone Seth Rollins for the world title. As such, he will naturally replace The Visionary at Money in the Bank. The hints of a heel turn could continue if hometown boy Drew McIntyre competes with Finn Balor but uses cheap tactics to retain his title. He may also refuse a championship match with Bron Breakker to put off fans.

McIntyre's wrestling break is said to be due to creative issues. Prior to his disappearance, he fought for the Universal and Intercontinental Championships. The 38-year-old is a proven main event star, so there's a heavy possibility that he aims for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship upon his return.

RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre is a fan of Seth Rollins' character

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins has occurred seven times on WWE RAW. Interestingly, The Scottish Warrior narrowly leads the counter with four wins to three.

Their feud began in the summer of 2018 and lasted until the beginning of the next year. Money in the Bank 2020 was the last time both stars squared off inside the ring, with Drew retaining his WWE Championship.

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore, McIntyre disclosed that he loved watching Rollins on television. The Visionary has developed a huge fanbase on RAW with his cackling persona, which is a take on The Joker from DC Comics. Rollins also enjoys his role.

"I do enjoy watching Seth’s [Rollins] shtick right now, it always makes me crack up. It makes me laugh that he makes himself laugh so much."

