[WATCH] What happened with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus after barbaric WrestleMania 39 match?

The Intercontinental Championship match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 between Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre lived up to all the expectations of being a "BANGER."

The three stars went to war in what was a brutal, hard-hitting match with several near-fall moments that kept the crowd in attendance on their feet.

The end of the match saw The Ring General hit both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre with powerbombs, pinning the latter to successfully retain his title at the Grandest Stage of Them All and continue his record-breaking reign.

Following the match, Sheamus and Gunther hugged it out in the ring as the fans cheered them on for delivering an amazing match.

However, the post-match segment has left some fans concerned who believe that the Scottish Warrior could be leaving WWE.

Reports emerged ahead of WrestleMania 39 that Drew McIntyre's WWE contract is up within the next few months. Furthermore, the two sides have not yet agreed upon renewing it, and McIntyre wants to wait until closer to the deal's expiry to analyze all possibilities before resigning.

The report also mentions that WWE is interested in keeping McIntyre and will start negotiating a new deal with him soon.

Nonetheless, the Intercontinental Championship match stole the show tonight on WrestleMania 39. It is to be seen what the future holds for Sheamus and McIntyre as well as for the Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

What was your reaction to the Intercontinental Championship match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

