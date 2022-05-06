×
"It always makes me crack up" - Drew McIntyre shares his favorite wrestler to watch (Exclusive)

McIntyre likes to have a good laugh now and then.
Matt Black
Matt Black
Modified May 06, 2022 07:14 AM IST
Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is a big fan of Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Over the years, RAW Superstar Seth Rollins has gone above and beyond, evolving his character to prevent himself from getting stale. His latest incarnation resembles a comic book villain who not only seems to amuse McIntyre but a majority of the WWE Universe as well.

McIntyre recently sat down with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about who his favorite wrestler is to watch right now, The Scottish Warrior revealed that it was none other than Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

"I do enjoy watching Seth’s [Rollins] shtick right now, it always makes me crack up. It makes me laugh that he makes himself laugh so much." [16:17 - 16:25]

You can check out the full interview below:

What's next for the Drew McIntyre character?

While Seth "Freakin" Rollins continues to evolve his character in WWE. We haven't seen much change as of late when it comes to Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre added the claymore sword "Angela" to his presentation during the ThunderDome era, but is that enough to truly evolve a character's presentation?

As The Scottish Warrior appears to be marching into another feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, it is imperative that the WWE Universe doesn't turn on McIntyre during his rivalry with The Tribal Chief.

COMING SOON EXCLUSIVE TO @SKWrestling_ @DMcIntyreWWE talks to @apter1wrestling & @bradgilmore about Backlash, Undertaker, Wrestlers breaking character & much more!

WWE's UK Stadium Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle, is only four months away. With the event on the horizon, there has never been a more critical time for the company to allow McIntyre to continue to evolve into the main event WWE Superstar the world knows that he can be.

What do you make of Drew McIntyre's comments? Is Seth 'Freakin' Rollins one of your favorite WWE Superstars right now? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Angana Roy

