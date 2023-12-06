Former WWE star suffers defeat on AEW in-ring return [Spoilers]

The AEW star Wardlow defeated a returning former WWE Superstar to the Jacksonville-based promotion after almost two months. The star in question is Willie Mack.

This week's episode of AEW Collision was taped from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The episode will air on December 9.

This episode of Collision will feature a total of six contests. In the fourth match, Willie Mack locked horns with Wardlow.

Wardlow picked up the victory in this explosive match by delivering a Powerbomb to the 36-year-old star. After hitting the finisher, the former AEW TNT Champion turned his back towards the ring, knowing that the referee would call off the match for referee stoppage.

Willie Mack had briefly signed with WWE in September 2014 but was immediately released from the promotion in October 2014, as WWE claimed that the former failed his medical test.

AEW star Wardlow said he has four months of anger suppressed within him

AEW star Wardlow was sidelined for nearly four months before making his return to the promotion in October 2023.

While speaking to Sports Nightly, Wardlow explained his changed character.

“The reason I went through the crowd is honestly because I don’t want to see anybody backstage, I’ve sat at home for four months pi**ed off, which is also why you saw me Powerbomb somebody, I don’t even know if it lasted a minute, I was throwing those throwing those Powerbombs a little stiffer than usual. Like I said, I have four months of anger, built up four months of not being able to do what I love. Four months of not being able to get out that physicality. You know I’m a bit of a psychotic man,” Wardlow said.

Wardlow is currently aiming to face the AEW World Champion MJF.

Do you think Wardlow will get his revenge on MJF? Let us know in the comments section below.

