Former WWE star teases potential partnership with CM Punk, comments on dream match

AEW star Dax Harwood, one half of FTR, is open to joining forces with CM Punk and taking on the Blackpool Combat Club.

FTR have been on a roll as of late, having had two well-received against The Briscoe Brothers at ROH Supercard of Honor and The Young Bucks on the April 6th edition of AEW Dynamite.

However, that might not be the only set of great matches FTR could have. Harwood expressed his enthusiasm for a six-man tag-team match pitting the Blackpool Combat Club against FTR and CM Punk with Bret Hart in their corner .

If you missed the April 6th edition of AEW Dynamite, read the results here.

CM Punk has the AEW World Championship in his sights

After putting an end to his rivalry with MJF (for now at least), fans began to wonder what would be next for Punk in AEW. The "Second City Saint" answered those questions on the March 30th edition of Dynamite.

After defeating Max Caster of The Acclaimed, Punk took to the microphone to state that he will become AEW World Champion at some point in the future. The Chicago native will need a couple of more wins under his belt to do so, as he currently sits at number five in the AEW rankings

ProWrestlingCentral @WresCentral Fire promo from Punk! He’s been on absolute fire since his return to wrestling in August! I would personally love to see CM Punk feud with Adam Cole and won the AEW World Championship!! Fire promo from Punk! He’s been on absolute fire since his return to wrestling in August! I would personally love to see CM Punk feud with Adam Cole and won the AEW World Championship!! https://t.co/ukASv8bImS

Punk also mentioned that he doesn't know who the champion will be in the near future due to the current feud between Hangman Page and Adam Cole. That question will also be answered on the April 15th edition of AEW Rampage as Page will take on Cole in a Texas Death Match.

Do you think Punk will be AEW World Champion one day? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Anirudh