Former WWE star to turn heel after 969-days on Collision and leave AEW? Exploring potential twist

Tomorrow night on AEW Collision, could a certain former WWE Superstar turn on their partner, marking their first heel turn in almost three years? This could be their final major move before leaving the promotion indefinitely.

Billy Gunn, who has been active in the pro wrestling industry for more than three and a half decades now, has had his fair share of runs as a babyface and as a heel. Currently, he is in the midst of the former, as he is aligned with Anthony Bowens. The two of them have moved on from Max Caster following The Acclaimed splitting up for good.

Tomorrow night on Collision, Bowens will be in singles action. The WWE Hall of Famer could be standing by him at ringside. Post-match, Gunn could turn on the 34-year-old, as he may have grown tired of being demoted to what some may call being his sidekick. The AEW creative team could build this up as Max's words finally getting to him, and Billy wanting nothing to do with either of them anymore.

This would be Billy Gunn's return to being a heel for the first time since August 2022, when he was still aligned with his sons. The turn could benefit the former Acclaimed as it would serve as the motivation for his singles run in AEW. A betrayal could bring the crowd to Bowen's side and could be what's needed to build him up into a bigger star.

Anthony Bowens has hinted at going after a major title in AEW

After his return to AEW last weekend at Dynasty, it seems that Anthony Bowens has hinted at his next major goal as a singles competitor. He has achieved all that he can as a tag team specialist, winning both the world tag team and world trios titles during his time as part of The Acclaimed.

On X/Twitter, he suddenly posted a picture of the TNT Championship. It seems that he has taken an interest in the title and the new holder of the belt, Adam Cole. Bowens could end up being one of Cole's first challengers.

Among the three former members of The Acclaimed, Bowens has proven that he has what it takes to be a solo competitor, and he can prove that he deserves his moniker as the Five-Tool Player.

