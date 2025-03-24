Former WWE stars' heel turn to lead to Cope (fka Edge) joining forces with his rival? Exploring the possibility

WWE Hall of Famer Cope witnessed a potential betrayal on last week's edition of AEW Dynamite. This could result in the Rated R Superstar reuniting with his former best friend, Christian Cage.

On the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Cope unsuccessfully challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. After the match, FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood checked up on the Rated R Superstar. However, Dax Harwood suddenly left the ring by refusing to help Cope get back on his feet. This built some tension among the trio as Dax left the arena frustrated.

AEW has announced a sit-down interview of Rated FTR with Tony Schiavone. This segment could mark the official heel turn of the former WWE stars on Cope. A brutal beatdown by Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood could force Adam Copeland to turn to his bitter rival and former best friend, Christian Cage. Cope and Cage could reunite to take down a heel FTR and could possibly go after the AEW World Tag Team Title and add them to their incredible resume.

Cope and Christian Cage were a tag team during their initial years in WWE. Both went on to become multi-time tag team champions before leaning toward their singles careers.

WWE Hall of Famer Cope is open to teaming with Christian Cage in AEW

Since Cope arrived in AEW, he has not seen eye to eye with his former best friend, Christian Cage. Both stars went to war for the TNT Championship, and The Rated R Superstar even dethroned Cage for the title.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Cope stated a tag team run with Christian Cage could happen in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“But to be able to come back, run it with Christian, and do what we did, and who knows where it goes from there. I feel like at some point, a C & C tag team run should be in the cards, but you never know. Getting to do Rated FTR. I mean, it’s all bucket list things that are happening now that I cooked up while I was retired. If I was ever able to get back, this would be cool [and] this would be cool and now I’m getting to do it.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

We will have to wait and see if Cope and Christian Cage's reunion happens in All Elite Wrestling.

