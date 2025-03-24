AEW officially responds after former WWE champion shockingly walks out during Dynamite

AEW Dynamite witnessed a shocking scene last week, and the company has finally addressed the situation. After the Street Fight between Jon Moxley and Cope, Rated FTR's Dax Harwood left the ring, refusing to help Cope get to his feet.

Rated FTR has been a faction since Cope returned to AEW at the Worlds End PPV event. Dax Harwood leaving Cope and even his FTR teammate Cash Wheeler behind is an interesting turn in the story. The promotion recently announced a major segment for the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

On X/Twitter, All Elite Wrestling announced that Cope, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler will have a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

"THIS WEDNESDAY 3/26! #AEWDynamite St. Paul, MN LIVE at 8ET/7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax @DaxFTR walked out on @RatedRCope, @CashWheelerFTR + @willowwrestles after last week's Street Fight for the AEW World Title, and THIS WEDNESDAY @TonySchiavone24 sits down with Rated FTR."

Konnan believes Tony Khan lets Cope have creative freedom in AEW

There have been some rumblings about Cope not being willing to lose many matches in All Elite Wrestling, and it has got the fans and veterans talking, including WCW veteran Konnan.

In a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed that Tony Khan lets Cope do whatever he wants in All Elite Wrestling. He said if Cope disagrees with some decisions, Khan looks to work around it with The Rated R Superstar.

"Tony, just like he does with all the major stars, bends over to him, lets him go home early. I think he even sent them on a jet once. So I'm not saying this happened because I don't know I'm gonna have to ask. But I can guarantee if Edge went in there and said, 'Hey, dude. I'm not doing this.' He probably said, 'Okay. Let's work around it.'" [01:08 - 01:56]

We will have to wait and see what's next for Cope in All Elite Wrestling after Dax Harwood's controversial actions last week.

