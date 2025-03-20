Cope could reunite with a popular former WWE star to battle heel FTR in AEW, says wrestling legend

FTR has seemingly turned heel against Rated-R Superstar Cope in AEW. Former WWE star and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer believes Cope could reunite with Christian Cage to battle the former World Tag Team Champions.

Ad

The AEW World Championship was defended in a brutal Street Fight this week on AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley picked up a huge victory over Cope to retain his title. After the match, Cope asked FTR's Dax Harwood to pick him up. However, Dax left him hanging and exited the ring, sending shockwaves among the fans.

During the recent edition of the Busted Open After Dark podcast, Tommy Dreamer reacted to the aftermath of Cope and Jon Moxley's match on Dynamite. The ECW legend claimed this could be the build-up to an eventual Cope and Christian Cage reunion in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Trending

"Freaking Dax dude! What's up? He offers to help him and leaves! His partner is like, 'Yo, dude, what the hell is going on.' Again, this is a story that is going to be told. FTR are amazing heels. They really and truly are. They are awesome babyfaces. I personally love both guys' work as babyfaces, but they are really good heels, too. And then I'm saying to myself, could we possibly get an Edge and Christian [run]? Bully and I have talked about it, but an Edge and Christian run in AEW... Obviously, we had interferences from Nick Wayne, but we saw Christian's guys get involved, too. There is a bigger story to be told here, and I think we are seeing the beginning of it." [12:10 - 13:15]

Ad

Ad

A reunion with Christian Cage in AEW can happen, says Cope

Cope (formerly Edge) and Christian Cage were one of the most decorated tag teams in professional wrestling. They have multiple tag title reigns under their belt. However, both stars became top singles competitors once they broke up.

In an interview with TMZ, Cope revealed that a run with Christian Cage should be in the plans for All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

"I feel like at some point, a C & C tag team run should be in the cards, but you never know. Getting to do Rated FTR. I mean, it’s all bucket list things that are happening now that I cooked up while I was retired. If I was ever able to get back, this would be cool and now I’m getting to do it.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

We will have to wait and see if Cope and Christian Cage reunite in All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback