Tony Khan "bends over" to top former WWE star in AEW, gives him special treatment, says legend

Tony Khan has hired many former WWE stars in recent years. A wrestling legend believes that Tony gives special treatment to one such star.

Konnan is the latest to comment on Cope's booking in AEW. Cope joined AEW in 2023 and quickly became involved in a heated storyline with Christian Cage that resulted in him winning the TNT Championship. Cope had to relinquish the title due to an injury he suffered at AEW Double or Nothing last year.

After returning from his injury, The Rated-R Superstar had his eyes set on the AEW World Championship held by Jon Moxley. The two men battled over the title at Revolution. However, Mox was able to retain his title thanks to Christian Cage who cashed in his contract only to get choked out. This main event was widely criticized by fans for its ending.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, a fan asked if the finish of the match was a result of Cope not wanting to be pinned. The fan also asked if the former Edge was responsible for burying Ricky Saints in AEW. Konnan replied that he had not heard anything on that front but he heard that Tony Khan gives preferential treatment to The Rated-R Superstar just like he does with all the major stars.

"I haven't heard anything, but I will ask. But I do know for a fact because one time somebody sent in an email saying that that Copeland was sent by WWE to sabotage, right? Remember that? But, no, dude. I've heard that, you know, Tony, just like he does with all the major stars, bends over to him, lets him go home early. I think he even sent them on a jet once. So I'm not saying this happened because I don't know I'm gonna have to ask. But I can guarantee if Edge went in there and said, 'Hey, dude. I'm not doing this.' He probably said, 'Okay. Let's work around it.' Instead of saying like Vince McMahon or, you know, Jeff or Paulie would have said, 'Hey. This is what you're gonna do, and it's what's right for business, not what's right for you.'" [From 01:08 to 01:56]

Konnan believes that Tony Khan will be forced to send Sting to WWE

A few weeks ago, WWE announced that Lex Luger would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania week. Following this, reports surfaced that Luger wanted The Icon to induct him and WWE was also planning overtures to make this happen. However, the possibility of this happening seems bleak since Sting signed a new deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan stated that Tony Khan already has a lot of heat with the fans for different reasons, and not allowing The Icon to induct his friend into the WWE Hall of Fame wouldn't do him any favors.

"He does get angry, but he doesn't but he never shows it, bro. He tries to be a nice guy. Like, you know, 'I'm a really good guy'. But at the end of the day, if people found out... He already has a lot of heat for doing stupid s***. That he didn't let Sting induct Lex Luger, how much heat do we think he would get?"

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will allow Sting to induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

