Former WWE Superstar to debut in AEW as a heel and join The Blackpool Combat Club? 

To further solidify their spot at the top, The Blackpool Combat Club could bring in a former WWE Superstar. As of this point, they are one of the top factions in AEW. The BCC have multiple-time world champions who have made their mark worldwide, but as a unit, they are definitely at the top of the food chain.

Chris Hero (fka Kassius Ohno) is a name that has been floating around with AEW, but what if he joins an already stacked Blackpool Combat Club? Hero has a history with some members, so this wouldn't be far-fetched.

Chris Hero and Claudio Castagnoli were known as the Kings of Wrestling, and their friendship lasted for more than a decade. The two last appeared together in September 2018 during an unaired episode of NXT, where Castagnoli would arrive and saved Hero from the Undisputed Era.

The former WWE Superstar was reportedly seen backstage for the debut show of AEW Collision at the United Center in Chicago. This solidifies the possibility of Hero getting back in the ring and possibly aligning with the faction.

The Blackpool Combat Club will definitely become an even bigger force to reckon with, and they could have the entire AEW locker room in a chokehold.

Rick @TheJizzard Please tony khan if you sign chris hero i need the kings of wrestling back Please tony khan if you sign chris hero i need the kings of wrestling back https://t.co/9vH7ZXWmuY

Former WWE Superstar would love to return to face Bryan Danielson

Former WWE Superstar Chris Hero has been heavily mentioned to be making a return to in-ring competition. He works backstage for West Coast Pro Wrestling but has always kept the door open for an in-ring return.

While on Grapsody, Hero mentioned that he would love to share the ring again with Bryan Danielson. He said he would love to face him not just for the fans but also for himself.

"Man, he is one of my favorite opponents," Hero said, recalling the times when the two squared off in ROH, PWG, and for promotions in Germany and England. "Some of my favorite in-ring memories are matches with him, whether it was in backwoods Indiana, Los Angeles, Dayton, Ohio, my hometown. I think the world of him, and obviously, it'd be a treat to step back in the ring with him, not just for the fans, but also for me." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

WrassleWave @WrassleWave Chris Hero & Bryan Danielson relentlessly brutalising each other in one of the greatest matches in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla history!



PWG's Guerre Sans Frontières (2009) Chris Hero & Bryan Danielson relentlessly brutalising each other in one of the greatest matches in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla history!PWG's Guerre Sans Frontières (2009) https://t.co/ciuXNvqjCG

Chris Hero could possibly return to a bigger role in the wrestling industry. After being aligned with AEW, there is the possibility of an in-ring return in the near future.

