Released WWE Star who last wrestled 3 years ago is willing to return to face Bryan Danielson

Former WWE superstar Chris Hero (fka Kassius Ohno) has been teasing the opportunity to get back into a wrestling ring in the near future. He last competed under NXT UK back in early 2020, marking a three-year hiatus for the former PWG Champion. He currently works backstage for West Coast Pro Wrestling while also hosting seminars and mentoring young talent.

When asked if an in-ring return was possible, the former WWE star confirmed that is highly possible, but he has no timeline for when that will be. On the topic of possible opponents, Hero was recently asked about another technical superstar he has encountered many times throughout his career, former three-time WWE champion Bryan Danielson.

Talking to Grapsody, Chris Hero shared how great it was to share the ring with Danielson and how if he had the chance to, he would share the ring with him once again.

"Man, he is one of my favorite opponents," Hero said, recalling the times when the two squared off in ROH, PWG, and for promotions in Germany and England. "Some of my favorite in-ring memories are matches with him, whether it was in backwoods Indiana, Los Angeles, Dayton, Ohio, my hometown. I think the world of him, and obviously, it'd be a treat to step back in the ring with him, not just for the fans, but also for me." [H/T wrestlinginc.]

Bryan Danielson says former WWE superstar can't match up with him anymore

During the media scrum post-Double or Nothing a few weeks ago, Bryan Danielson was asked about a match against a former rival. The rival in question is Nigel Mcguiness who has shared the ring with Danielson in the past. McGuinness is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling, so there is a huge possibility of their careers intertwining.

When asked if a match between himself and McGuinness would be possible at Wembley during All In, Bryan Danielson dismissed the idea, saying how the former WWE commentator would not be able to compete at his level.

"He (McGuiness) no longer has the physical ability to match up with me. He did at one point. But here I am, I'm 42 years old and it doesn't matter. I train so hard to stay like this, he stopped training. Do you think you can catch back up in three months? No, you can't. I look at his neck, and I think I'd break it." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Chris Hero and Bryan Danielson could potentially meet in the ring, fans will just have to see if this happens along the road. This, for sure, will be a technical match of great proportions.

