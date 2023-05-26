Former WWE Superstar must return after 7-year hiatus to confront Bianca Belair at Night of Champions

WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair is currently preparing for a huge title match against Asuka this weekend at Night of Champions. But if she retains, a former AEW star needs to confront her.

The star in question is Brandi Rhodes, who hasn't been seen in a wrestling ring since leaving All Elite Wrestling with her husband Cody in February 2022.

Brandi has since focused on being a mother, while applying herself to other non-wrestling ventures. But given that her husband is now one of the top stars in WWE, a return seems imminent at this point.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Brandi Rhodes has reportedly started training at the WWE Performance Center for a wrestling return.



🙂 I'll have my popcorn ready for her inevitable emergence on WWE TV. Brandi Rhodes has reportedly started training at the WWE Performance Center for a wrestling return. 🙂 I'll have my popcorn ready for her inevitable emergence on WWE TV. https://t.co/21o9je1Q7P

One of the reasons why Brandi confronting Bianca Belair would be a good idea is that it would land Rhodes on the Smackdown brand, meaning that in the grand scheme of things, she would be able to confront someone like Roman Reigns later on down the line.

Rhodes would also be a fresh challenger for The EST, who has run through most of the top stars in WWE, including Becky Lynch, Bayley, and IYO Sky. Providing her with a new challenger would breathe some new life into a title reign that has already lasted for over a year.

Brandi might not be the most established wrestler, and was only a ring announcer during her last stint in WWE. But given how much experience she gained as part of the All Elite Wrestling roster, perhaps a proper test is in order for the former Chief Branding Officer.

Brandi Rhodes and Bianca Belair were spotted together at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

It's not as if Brandi Rhodes and Bianca Belair are strangers to one another, as the two women were recently spotted together at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Their husbands, Cody Rhodes and Montez Ford, were also spotted sharing a word with each other at the ceremony, prompting some fans to speculate online if there was some heat between their wives as Bianca didn't look best pleased to be there.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo This could be a World Title match. This could be a World Title match. https://t.co/Qx8YB0juuF

Bianca has referenced Brandi on TV in the past, so perhaps seeing Rhodes in WWE wouldn't just be a shock to the fans, but there could also be some bad blood brewing underneath the surface.

Would you want to see Brandi Rhodes vs. Bianca Belair? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes