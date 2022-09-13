Bianca Belair seemingly references former AEW star on RAW

Bianca Belair seemingly referenced Brandy Rhodes during her promo on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

In 2021, Brandi Rhodes delivered a brutal promo against Jade Cargill for standing up to her husband, Cody Rhodes, and warned her to stay clear of them. The promo later stirred controversy and garnered backlash from fans who speculated that it was a horrendous example of 'code-switching.' She later explained her aspect of the issue in an episode of Oral Sessions podcast hosted by Renee Paquette.

Brandi was the Chief Brand Officer for All Elite Wrestling while Cody was an Executive Vice President, prior to their departure in February this year. The couple played a crucial part in the development of the Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan.

On RAW this week, The EST issued an open challenge for her title, which SmackDown's Sonya Deville answered much to everyone's surprise. The two clashed earlier this year when the SmackDown Superstar was a WWE Official alongside Adam Pearce. Deville claimed that Belair was the reason she was demoted, to which the latter cited that it was an 'open challenge, not an open mic', in the same manner that Brandi Rhodes told Cargill to 'get out of there.'

Twitter erupted with mixed reactions to Bianca Belair citing Brand Rhodes on RAW

Brandi Rhodes was spotted at the WWE Performance Center last month. She had a brief stint with WWE in their developmental territory then known as Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) in 2011. Rhodes also took on the role of ring announcer for SmackDown before she requested her release in December of that year.

Bianca Belair seemingly quoting her on RAW, got the wrestling fraternity to speculate on the former AEW star's return to the company and possibly feud with The EST.

Brandi's real-life husband, Cody Rhodes, is out of in-ring action until next year owing to a pec injury he suffered during his feud with Seth Rollins. However, his wife continues to train and has not made any official announcement on her interest in returning to the squared circle.

Would you like to see Brandi Rhodes feud with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments.

