Bianca Belair defeats WWE SmackDown star to retain RAW Women's Championship 

Bianca Belair has successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Sonya Deville on the latest episode of the red brand.

Although The Pridefighter is currently a part of SmackDown, she made a surprise appearance on RAW this week to answer The EST's open challenge. The two stars have a history dating back to Deville's run as a WWE Official.

Bianca Belair performed a gutbuster during the match but only got a one-count. She later delivered a snap fallaway slam and was attacked several times by Deville.

The fight momentarily spilled outside before both stars returned to the ring.

In the end, the RAW Women's Champion hit Sonya with the Kiss Of Death to win the match and successfully retain her title. After the bout, Belair was confronted by Bayley.

The Role Model expressed interest in facing The EST for the title, and she reminded the latter that she was the first person to pin her in 300 days.

The new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, suddenly showed up, and Bianca was surrounded by the entire Damage CTRL stable. The trio began assaulting her until Alexa Bliss and Asuka came out to make the save.

The faces took out the villainous group and stood tall in the end. It looks like we could be getting Bayley vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship soon.

