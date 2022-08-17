Brandi Rhodes reportedly makes in-ring return for WWE

Brandi Rhodes reportedly wrestled in a match at the WWE Performance Center a few days ago.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Brandi competed in a match at a Live Event at the Performance Center on August 12th. Her opponent is unknown at the time but is said to be a "newer talent".

The 39-year-old has maintained a good relationship with the company. She is a board member of Kulture City, a sensory accessibility nonprofit organization. Kulture City formed a partnership with AEW that has continued despite Brandi's departure from the promotion. She has pushed for WWE and KultureCity to form a partnership as well. The former AEW star is also working on bringing her cooking show called 'Shot of Brandi' to television.

She previously worked for WWE under a developmental contract in 2011. Brandi eventually worked as a ring announcer before being released from the company in 2011. She returned in 2013 as a ring announcer and interviewer for NXT, SmackDown, and Main Event. Cody and Brandi Rhodes were ultimately granted their release from the promotion in 2016.

Could Brandi Rhodes continue her in-ring career in WWE?

Brandi served as the Chief Brand Officer for All Elite Wrestling from 2019-2022. She brought Awesome Kong to the promotion at Double or Nothing 2019. Her in-ring debut was at AEW Fight For The Fallen on July 13th of that year and she won due to outside interference from Kong.

Mel and Luther then joined the group and were called The Nightmare Collective. The faction was poorly received and disbanded. Brandi was involved in a storyline with Paige VanZant during the time of her departure. She defeated KiLynn King earlier this year on AEW Dark: Elavation episode #48 in her final match in the promotion.

Speaking with Muscle & Fitness in a recent interview, the 39-year-old claimed that she hasn't decided on a promotion for her return to the ring but is currently training for it.

"I’m still training all of the time,” said Rhodes. “People can connect the dots and make of that what they will. I will tell you; I wouldn’t be training and getting beat up (laughs) just for the hell of it, so obviously I do plan to continue my in-ring career. When and where? That is yet to be seen but I hope when it does happen, everybody is happy and proud.” (H/T to Mustle & Fitness)

Cody Rhodes made his return to the sports entertainment giant at WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to see if Brandi shows up in WWE as well.

