"Not under Vince [McMahon] - Twitter reacts to former WWE star possibly returning after 7 years to face Bianca Belair

Now that Vince McMahon seems to be back in WWE for the foreseeable future, fans on Twitter aren't hopeful of seeing Bianca Belair facing a former AEW star.

The star in question is Brandi Rhodes, who has been constantly linked with a move to the Stamford-based promotion since her husband, Cody Rhodes, returned to the company at WrestleMania 38.

All of the talks about a potential showdown between Brandi and Bianca stemmed from a photo taken at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, where Cody and Montez Ford were seen shaking hands while their other halves looked a little tenser.

While the idea behind the post was to suggest that one day Cody Rhodes and Montez Ford could be fighting over a world championship, fans on Twitter took reacted differently, wanting Bianca vs Brandi instead. However, with Vince McMahon back in the fold, some fans were skeptical about this possible showdown.

Will Brandi Rhodes ever face Bianca Belair in a one-on-one match? Only time will tell!

Vince McMahon's return has prevented several stars from joining WWE

After the first night of WrestleMania 39, WWE fans were convinced that the company was about to enter a new golden age. But by the time the April 3rd edition of RAW ended, some fans thought it was the end of the Triple H era.

With Vince McMahon seemingly back in the creative, this has not only led to fans angrily voicing their frustrations but has also prevented the company from signing a number of top stars.

Fightful Select recently reported that the likes of current ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis, and current NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga were amongst the names linked to WWE. But due to a "signing freeze" after Vince's return to the company, these hirings have failed to happen.

AEW has also benefited from this "signing freeze" as Jay White was destined to join WWE but instead signed with Tony Khan's promotion. FTR were also rumored to be returning to Stamford, but due to Khan "getting them" more than Vince ever did, they decided to remain with All Elite Wrestling.

When do you think the signing freeze will end? Let us know in the comments section below!

