"Not under Vince [McMahon] - Twitter reacts to former WWE star possibly returning after 7 years to face Bianca Belair

By Sam Palmer
Modified Apr 10, 2023 22:54 IST
Which match likely won't happen with Bianca Belair now that Vince McMahon is in charge?

Now that Vince McMahon seems to be back in WWE for the foreseeable future, fans on Twitter aren't hopeful of seeing Bianca Belair facing a former AEW star.

The star in question is Brandi Rhodes, who has been constantly linked with a move to the Stamford-based promotion since her husband, Cody Rhodes, returned to the company at WrestleMania 38.

All of the talks about a potential showdown between Brandi and Bianca stemmed from a photo taken at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, where Cody and Montez Ford were seen shaking hands while their other halves looked a little tenser.

This could be a World Title match. https://t.co/Qx8YB0juuF

While the idea behind the post was to suggest that one day Cody Rhodes and Montez Ford could be fighting over a world championship, fans on Twitter took reacted differently, wanting Bianca vs Brandi instead. However, with Vince McMahon back in the fold, some fans were skeptical about this possible showdown.

@WrestlingNewsCo Brandi vs Bianca??!! LFG
@WrestlingNewsCo NOT ON MY WATCH, PAL! https://t.co/ytcSQKDPss
@WrestlingNewsCo Brandi Cody v Bianca Montez in a mixed tag match https://t.co/pZpLIYhRvj
@WrestlingNewsCo we talking bout brandi & bianca right? im front row for that match https://t.co/ZIhyloipPx
@WrestlingNewsCo BIANCA V BRANDI??? WE’RE SEATED ‘You’re black and the est? Well I’m the blackEST let’s go’
@WrestlingNewsCo Bianca and Brandi? Yeah. https://t.co/sKb5G7Elne
@WrestlingNewsCo @STATENKOTAS Would love to see a @BiancaBelairWWE and @TheBrandiRhodes match!!
@WrestlingNewsCo It a like take 10 years now that Vince back in charge 🙄
@WrestlingNewsCo if Triple H was in charge.
@WrestlingNewsCo Survivor Series 2025. Book it!
@WrestlingNewsCo Bianca vs Brandi I agree👏
@WrestlingNewsCo Why it look like Bianca avoiding her tho 💀
@WrestlingNewsCo Not under Vince
@WrestlingNewsCo Brandi doesn’t wrestle that much tho
@WrestlingNewsCo Brandi and Bianca? I agree.
@WrestlingNewsCo Bianca vs Brandi would be interesting, but I mean Bianca has beat everyone else. So seems fitting
@WrestlingNewsCo Bianca and Brandi though. https://t.co/6r61vxwb8F
@WrestlingNewsCo @TheBrandiRhodes vs @BiancaBelairWWE Summerslam
@WrestlingNewsCo Brandi vs Bianca
@WrestlingNewsCo Not in Vince’s WWE unfortunately
@WrestlingNewsCo Fr Bianca vs Brandi would go so hard 🔥🔥🔥
@WrestlingNewsCo Nobody wants to see Brandy wrestle
@WrestlingNewsCo Brandi vs Bianca? Yeah maybe, some day.Cody vs Tez? Nah, unless they make a new world title.
@WrestlingNewsCo Vince running WWE.. https://t.co/yRWouLnmAx
@WrestlingNewsCo Brandy vs Bianca?
@WrestlingNewsCo Look at Bianca's arms compare to Brandi's Wich are not small either , this woman is incredible
@WrestlingNewsCo Ha!!! Yea right.
@WrestlingNewsCo From these two? Most definitely. https://t.co/JNKKwCENSx

Will Brandi Rhodes ever face Bianca Belair in a one-on-one match? Only time will tell!

Vince McMahon's return has prevented several stars from joining WWE

After the first night of WrestleMania 39, WWE fans were convinced that the company was about to enter a new golden age. But by the time the April 3rd edition of RAW ended, some fans thought it was the end of the Triple H era.

With Vince McMahon seemingly back in the creative, this has not only led to fans angrily voicing their frustrations but has also prevented the company from signing a number of top stars.

Props to WWE for pretending there isn't a signing freeze.

Fightful Select recently reported that the likes of current ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis, and current NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga were amongst the names linked to WWE. But due to a "signing freeze" after Vince's return to the company, these hirings have failed to happen.

AEW has also benefited from this "signing freeze" as Jay White was destined to join WWE but instead signed with Tony Khan's promotion. FTR were also rumored to be returning to Stamford, but due to Khan "getting them" more than Vince ever did, they decided to remain with All Elite Wrestling.

When do you think the signing freeze will end? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by UJALA
